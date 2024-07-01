House Democrats suggest Pentagon train more Ukrainian F-16 pilots

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 34590 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 40093 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 65497 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 157857 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 205262 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 127502 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 358671 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179413 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148388 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197311 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.1m/s
45%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 22029 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 34055 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 40717 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 45861 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 29264 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 34616 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 29529 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 40118 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 46102 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 65516 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 8148 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 30802 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 32897 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 46171 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 54067 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

House Democrats suggest Pentagon train more Ukrainian F-16 pilots

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66948 views

House Democrats are calling on the Pentagon to expand training for more Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets to maximize their strategic advantage in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

House Democrats suggest Pentagon train more Ukrainian F-16 pilots

A group of House Democrats is calling on the Pentagon to expand training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.  This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that US lawmakers led by Congressman Adam Schiff (California) support Ukraine's request to train 10 more F-16 pilots this year. They have asked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to do so.

In their letter, obtained by POLITICO, the lawmakers emphasized that the request came at a critical time in Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia, where the deployment of F-16s could potentially significantly affect the outcome of the war.

The Democrats noted that by the end of the year, Ukraine will have more F-16s than qualified pilots to fly them, a situation that threatens to undermine the strategic advantages these aircraft can provide Ukraine.

Addendum

The publication reminded that last year, President Joe Biden approved the transfer of aircraft from Norway, Belgium, Denmark, and the Netherlands to Ukraine, but the training of pilots faced logistical problems.

Ukraine claimed that it has 30 pilots eligible to begin training in the United States immediately, and that the Biden administration has informed Ukraine that it does not have enough training spots in its Arizona-based program to accept more than 12 pilots at a time.

Ukraine and Denmark discussed a coalition of capabilities, F16 aircraft and defense industry financing24.06.24, 18:25 • 24335 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
United States House of Representatives
The Pentagon
Lloyd Austin
California
Denmark
Belgium
Norway
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Brent
$68.49
Bitcoin
$83,990.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,112.94
Ethereum
$1,817.99