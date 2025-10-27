$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 9372 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
08:31 AM • 12096 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
07:54 AM • 15637 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
07:35 AM • 18291 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
07:17 AM • 18132 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
October 26, 03:25 PM • 55434 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 52744 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM • 45581 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM • 47892 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
October 26, 10:49 AM • 29223 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
0m/s
97%
740mm
Popular news
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 35624 views
Putin cannot conquer Ukraine, so he wants to destroy it with attacks on energy infrastructure - The EconomistOctober 27, 02:14 AM • 32783 views
Occupiers plan to build new prisons in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region for repression - CNS03:48 AM • 25092 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Yehorivka in Dnipropetrovsk region and showed its clearing from the occupiersVideo04:17 AM • 33194 views
Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FT07:25 AM • 9556 views
Publications
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 66868 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 91499 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 111012 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 94138 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 113824 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Iryna Kormyshkina
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scandal-ridden Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate09:22 AM • 780 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 35662 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 59918 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 66716 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 66355 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Tesla Model Y
The Diplomat
Financial Times

Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12115 views

Due to the difficult situation in Ukraine's energy system, caused by Russian shelling, hourly power outages ranging from 1 to 2.5 queues have been introduced in several regions. Bad weather also left 54 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region without electricity.

Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo

In several regions of Ukraine, hourly power outages ranging from 1 to 2.5 queues have been forcibly introduced due to the difficult situation in the energy system, and bad weather has left 54 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region without electricity, NEK "Ukrenergo" reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Consequences of shelling

"As a result of Russian strikes on energy facilities, as of this morning, consumers in several regions have been de-energized. In particular, in Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions," the report says.

The Ministry of Energy clarified that "the enemy attacked energy facilities in Donetsk and Sumy regions."

Energy workers, as indicated by NEK, are doing everything possible to restore stable energy supply for all consumers as soon as possible. Emergency recovery work continues in all regions where networks are damaged.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, caused by the consequences of previous Russian shelling, hourly shutdown schedules ranging from 1 to 2.5 queues have been forcibly introduced in several regions of Ukraine. Restrictions will be lifted as soon as the situation stabilizes.

- reported Ukrenergo.

"Also, the time for applying power limitation schedules for industrial consumers has been forcibly extended. The GOP in certain regions will be in effect from 07:00 to 19:00," the report says.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption remains at a high level. Today, October 27, as of 6:00 AM, it was the same as at this time on the previous working day," the company noted.

On October 26, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 1.6% higher than the maximum of the previous Sunday.

"Given the consequences of Russian shelling and weather conditions, today there is still a need for economical electricity consumption. If you have electricity now, please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances until 10:00 PM," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions27.10.25, 09:17 • 18143 views

Consequences of bad weather

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions (thunderstorm, strong wind), 54 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region were de-energized by morning. Emergency recovery work in the region continues," the report says.

Oblenergo specialists plan to power all de-energized consumers by the end of the current day.

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity blackout schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Rains in Ukraine
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukrenergo
Ukraine