Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo

In several regions of Ukraine, hourly power outages ranging from 1 to 2.5 queues have been forcibly introduced due to the difficult situation in the energy system, and bad weather has left 54 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region without electricity, NEK "Ukrenergo" reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Consequences of shelling

"As a result of Russian strikes on energy facilities, as of this morning, consumers in several regions have been de-energized. In particular, in Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions," the report says.

The Ministry of Energy clarified that "the enemy attacked energy facilities in Donetsk and Sumy regions."

Energy workers, as indicated by NEK, are doing everything possible to restore stable energy supply for all consumers as soon as possible. Emergency recovery work continues in all regions where networks are damaged.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, caused by the consequences of previous Russian shelling, hourly shutdown schedules ranging from 1 to 2.5 queues have been forcibly introduced in several regions of Ukraine. Restrictions will be lifted as soon as the situation stabilizes. - reported Ukrenergo.

"Also, the time for applying power limitation schedules for industrial consumers has been forcibly extended. The GOP in certain regions will be in effect from 07:00 to 19:00," the report says.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption remains at a high level. Today, October 27, as of 6:00 AM, it was the same as at this time on the previous working day," the company noted.

On October 26, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 1.6% higher than the maximum of the previous Sunday.

"Given the consequences of Russian shelling and weather conditions, today there is still a need for economical electricity consumption. If you have electricity now, please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances until 10:00 PM," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Consequences of bad weather

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions (thunderstorm, strong wind), 54 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region were de-energized by morning. Emergency recovery work in the region continues," the report says.

Oblenergo specialists plan to power all de-energized consumers by the end of the current day.