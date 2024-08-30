Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and several regions
UNN
DTEK has announced emergency power outages in Kyiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro and Donetsk regions. During the emergency outages, the schedules will not be in effect due to the difficult situation in the power grid.
Kyiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro and Donetsk regions: emergency blackouts have been introduced. Ukrenergo issued the order due to the difficult situation in the power system
Power engineers emphasize that during emergency outages, the schedules do not apply.
