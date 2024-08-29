There will be many challenges in winter, but we will not allow blackouts - CEO of Ukrenergo

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
There will be many challenges in winter, but we will not allow blackouts - CEO of Ukrenergo

There will be many challenges in winter, but we will not allow blackouts - CEO of Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15119 views

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said that the energy sector will face many challenges in the winter. He disagrees with the predictions of a humanitarian catastrophe and believes that Ukrenergo is ready for different scenarios.

In the winter, especially for power engineers, there will be many challenges. This was stated by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, in an interview with the BBC , and he noted that he does not believe that there will be any apocalyptic scenario in Ukraine. He believes that a blackout will not be allowed, reports UNN.

Kudrytsky commented on an article in the Financial Times by European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, who warned of a possible humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine due to a shortage of electricity: “In the winter months, this (blackouts) will lead to a lack of access to basic services: water pumps and sewage systems will not work, and there will be no heating. With low winter temperatures, some places in Ukraine may become uninhabitable.

I think this is too pessimistic a scenario. If we look back to 22-23, a very difficult winter, when we had few Western air defense systems, we had very few transformers, we had a reserve, but it was not enough, and we did not have the engineering protection that we have now. We went through that winter with sporadic blackouts in cities. But we can't say that the whole country was frozen or the sewerage system was not working

When asked if there would be a humanitarian catastrophe, Kudrytsky said: “I am in this position, among other things, to prevent it. Therefore, I cannot agree with this forecast. But there may be difficulties. We must also be honest about this. It will definitely not be a cakewalk next winter. I think we will face many challenges next winter. The energy sector, first of all, will face many challenges. Our air defense forces, too, perhaps. But I do not believe that we will have any apocalyptic scenario. I believe we will not allow a blackout.

Ukrenergo CEO: Ukraine expects to import electricity in winter29.08.24, 15:33 • 21940 views

He noted that Ukrenergo has learned to counteract the enemy's tactics when they see how they are trying to put the power system where they are attacking.

“And we know how to balance it so that it continues to work. We will repair what is damaged. And I will tell you that we have recently set a production record. We dismantled, transported, installed, oiled, connected, and tested a huge main transformer in 20 days. And we did it on our own, with the help of Ukrenergo teams. This transformer supplies power to 200-300 thousand families,” said Kudrytskyi.

In addition, he commented on the forecasts that this winter we should prepare for power outage schedules rather than power on schedules.

“No one knows what the electricity supply will be like in winter. Simply because no one knows what will be: a) Russian attacks and b) what the ambient temperature will be in December, January, February. Therefore, to say that there will be light for 8 hours a day, 16 hours a day or 24 hours a day is just three different scenarios that have their own probabilities of realization,” Kudrytsky said.

According to him, Ukrenergo always calculates the worst-case scenarios and prepares for them.

“So, let's just say that in warm, winter weather of +2, +3, it is quite possible that there will be no blackouts. At a temperature of -10, it will be impossible to balance the power system without blackouts,” Kudrytskyi said.

Minister of Energy warned: a very difficult winter is ahead23.08.24, 11:36 • 28028 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomy

Contact us about advertising