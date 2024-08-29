ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Ukrenergo CEO: Ukraine expects to import electricity in winter

Ukrenergo CEO: Ukraine expects to import electricity in winter

Mr. Kudrytsky said that Ukraine would receive significant support from European countries through electricity imports in the winter. This became possible due to the unification of energy systems and price liberalization in the wholesale market.

Next winter, Ukraine will have an important factor that was not present in the previous winter - electricity imports. This was stated by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, in an interview with the BBC, UNN reports.

"I cannot disclose specific information, such as what percentage or how many megawatts of generation have already been restored and how many will be restored for the winter. Because this information is quite sensitive and may give the enemy some opportunities to calculate their future attacks.  We need to clearly understand two things. The first is that it will be impossible to restore all these 9 GW that we have lost by winter. That is, we will still operate with a certain reduced generation volume compared to the situation in February 2024," Kudrytskyi said.

According to him, the plans for the restoration of power plants that have been drawn up are being implemented, and the power plants are on schedule, plus or minus.

"As of the end of August, we expected to have as much nuclear, thermal or hydro generation as we had at the end of August, and we are operating with these volumes, give or take. Next winter, we will have an important factor that was not present in the previous winter: electricity imports. It was almost zero all last winter. We did not have any blackouts last winter, but we often had to engage emergency assistance from European countries as an operator. This is a tool of last resort, so to speak. And only a few months ago, the newly appointed regulator adopted the much-needed changes to liberalize prices in our Ukrainian market and allow these imports to enter the country," said Kudrytskyi.

He noted that these imports, this capacity, are not filled by 100%.

"But in winter, we will definitely have quite significant support from European countries. First of all, because Ukrenergo has united the Ukrainian and European energy systems, provided this technical possibility of imports, and the economic opportunity was provided by these more liberalized prices on the wholesale electricity market. This does not apply to household tariffs, it applies to prices for business and prices on the free energy market," Kudrytskyi said.

WarEconomy

