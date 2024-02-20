Head of the IAEA: Iran continues to enrich uranium

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92266 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109483 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152231 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156079 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252116 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174546 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165744 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148388 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226814 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39606 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73895 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41999 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34870 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67418 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252109 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226811 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212776 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238493 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225212 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92256 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67418 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73895 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113281 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114163 views
Head of the IAEA: Iran continues to enrich uranium

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29486 views

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said that Iran continues to enrich uranium beyond the limits required for commercial nuclear power and now has enough material to make three nuclear bombs with further enrichment, despite UN calls to stop.

Iran continues to enrich uranium far beyond what is needed for commercial nuclear energy despite pressure from the United Nations to stop it, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday, adding that he plans to visit Tehran next month. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The IAEA chief said that although the pace of uranium enrichment has slowed somewhat since the end of last year, Iran is still enriching it at an increased rate of about half a kilogram of 60% purity uranium per month.

Enrichment to 60% brings uranium closer to weapons-grade and is not necessary for commercial use in nuclear energy production. Iran denies that it is seeking nuclear weapons, but no other state has enriched uranium to this level without producing it.

According to the invalid 2015 agreement with world powers, Iran can only enrich uranium to 3.67%. After then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, Iran went far beyond the nuclear limits stipulated in the agreement.

Between June and November last year, Iran slowed uranium enrichment to 3 kg per month, but at the end of the year, enrichment volumes jumped again to 9 kg.

The increase came shortly after Tehran banned a third of the IAEA's core inspection team, including the most experienced, from participating in the coordinated monitoring of the uranium enrichment process.

This slowdown and acceleration is similar to a cycle that, in my opinion, does not change the fundamental trend - the constant increase in highly enriched uranium reserves

Grossi said.

At the end of 2023, the IAEA warned that Tehran already had enough material to make three nuclear bombs if it enriched the material, which is currently at 60%, to a level above 60%.

Recently, there has been some alarming rhetoric that you may have heard, as senior officials in Iran reveal that they have all the elements to build a nuclear weapon

Grossi said.

He said his concern was further heightened by what he called current targets in the Middle East, referring to tensions over Israel's war with the Iranian-backed Hamas group in Gaza.

Before his visit to Tehran, Grossi plans to fly to Moscow, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss Iran and the Middle East, as well as Ukraine.

Ukraine calls on FATF to blacklist Russia amid growing ties with Iran and North Korea14.02.24, 12:58 • 24496 views

Russia signed the 2015 agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), along with the United States, China, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The deal lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear activities.

Russia has to progress a certain role with regard to Iran. It again had a role in the past as a JCPOA country, and in the current circumstances, when the JCPOA has almost collapsed, something has to fill this threshold

He said.
Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
rafael-grossiRafael Grossi
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
reutersReuters
united-nationsUnited Nations
donald-trumpDonald Trump
tehranTehran
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
germanyGermany
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

Contact us about advertising