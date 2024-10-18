Harris campaign shifts strategy on concerns about Trump's progress - Reuters

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

April 3, 04:23 PM

April 3, 03:47 PM

April 3, 01:52 PM

April 3, 12:01 PM

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Harris campaign shifts strategy on concerns about Trump's progress - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 23763 views

Kamala Harris is stepping up her criticism of Trump and reaching out to men and Republicans. The change is due to growing concern among Democrats about polls that show a shrinking lead for Harris over Trump.

Harris campaign shifts strategy on concerns about Trump's progress - Reuters

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is changing her campaign strategy to attract more men and Republicans to her side. In particular, she is becoming more harsh in criticizing her opponent Donald Trump. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that such changes are related to the growing concern of Democrats about polls showing that the Republican candidate is making significant progress.

Thus, according to public opinion polls and internal pre-election surveys cited by Democratic Party sources, Harris is statistically on equal footing with Trump in key states.

The authors note that this is a disappointing moment for a fast-paced campaign that began with a strong surge of enthusiasm and financial support after Harris replaced incumbent Joe Biden as presidential candidate in July, as well as the organization of a strong Democratic Party convention and the proclamation of Harris as the winner of her only debate with Trump.

According to a Democratic Party adviser, after several weeks of focusing on politics and trying to assert herself on the national stage, Harris is returning to her prosecutorial position. In this way, she hopes to demonstrate strength to voters who may be attracted to Trump's image of a strong leader.

In an interview with Fox, Harris said that her presidency “will not be a continuation” of Biden's presidency17.10.24, 11:57 • 13161 view

In particular, at her rally in Pennsylvania, she took the rare step of showing videos of Trump's remarks about the “enemy within” America to emphasize her argument that he poses a danger to the country.

In addition, this week Harris met with American radio host Charlamagne tha God to appeal to black men, and then gave a confrontational interview to Fox News to appeal to conservatives.

The publication notes that, according to Reuters and Ipsos polls, Harris's advantage over Trump nationally has dropped from 7% to 3% in late September. Even more worrisome for Democrats is the fact that both candidates are tied in seven key swing states that will determine the outcome of the race.

Recall

The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll showed a slight advantage for Trump over Harris among early voters in swing states. On a national scale, Harris retains his lead, but the gap is closing.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

