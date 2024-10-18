Harris campaign shifts strategy on concerns about Trump's progress - Reuters
Kamala Harris is stepping up her criticism of Trump and reaching out to men and Republicans. The change is due to growing concern among Democrats about polls that show a shrinking lead for Harris over Trump.
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is changing her campaign strategy to attract more men and Republicans to her side. In particular, she is becoming more harsh in criticizing her opponent Donald Trump. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
It is noted that such changes are related to the growing concern of Democrats about polls showing that the Republican candidate is making significant progress.
Thus, according to public opinion polls and internal pre-election surveys cited by Democratic Party sources, Harris is statistically on equal footing with Trump in key states.
The authors note that this is a disappointing moment for a fast-paced campaign that began with a strong surge of enthusiasm and financial support after Harris replaced incumbent Joe Biden as presidential candidate in July, as well as the organization of a strong Democratic Party convention and the proclamation of Harris as the winner of her only debate with Trump.
According to a Democratic Party adviser, after several weeks of focusing on politics and trying to assert herself on the national stage, Harris is returning to her prosecutorial position. In this way, she hopes to demonstrate strength to voters who may be attracted to Trump's image of a strong leader.
In particular, at her rally in Pennsylvania, she took the rare step of showing videos of Trump's remarks about the “enemy within” America to emphasize her argument that he poses a danger to the country.
In addition, this week Harris met with American radio host Charlamagne tha God to appeal to black men, and then gave a confrontational interview to Fox News to appeal to conservatives.
The publication notes that, according to Reuters and Ipsos polls, Harris's advantage over Trump nationally has dropped from 7% to 3% in late September. Even more worrisome for Democrats is the fact that both candidates are tied in seven key swing states that will determine the outcome of the race.
The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll showed a slight advantage for Trump over Harris among early voters in swing states. On a national scale, Harris retains his lead, but the gap is closing.