In an interview with Fox, Harris said that her presidency “will not be a continuation” of Biden's presidency
In a controversial interview with Fox News, US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about the basic principles of her future immigration policy. She stated that she did not support the decriminalization of border crossing and promised to appoint a Republican to the cabinet.
In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris commented on her vision of immigration policy and noted that her policy may differ from the decisions of current US President Joe Biden. UNN writes about this with reference to Cbsnews.
The publication notes that the interview, in which Harris tried to broaden her appeal to Republican and independent voters, was controversial. The host often interrupted Harris, and she was pressed on immigration policy and her differences with President Biden.
Let me be very clear: my presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency
The host showed a video of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungarey's mother, who said she believes the Biden administration's border policy is responsible for her daughter's death in Texas. Two illegal immigrants from Venezuela are accused of her death.
"So you should apologize to them?" the host asked.
"I'm very sorry for her loss," Harris said.
She recalled that Republicans and Democrats had reached a compromise that would have given the president broad powers to curb illegal border crossings and tighten asylum rules. But Republicans eventually withdrew their support after Trump announced his opposition. Harris emphasized that the US immigration system needs to be justified.
I don't believe in decriminalizing border crossing, and I didn't do it as vice president. I will not do it as president
Harris also reiterated her promise to appoint a Republican to her cabinet and create a bipartisan council to recommend solutions to the most pressing issues facing the country if she wins.
Donald Trump rejected Fox News' offer of a new presidential debate with Kamala Harris. He said that the voting has already begun, and further discussions are pointless.
