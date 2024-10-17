In an interview with Fox, Harris said that her presidency “will not be a continuation” of Biden's presidency

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

In an interview with Fox, Harris said that her presidency “will not be a continuation” of Biden's presidency

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13161 views

In a controversial interview with Fox News, US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about the basic principles of her future immigration policy. She stated that she did not support the decriminalization of border crossing and promised to appoint a Republican to the cabinet.

In an interview with Fox, Harris said that her presidency “will not be a continuation” of Biden's presidency

In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris commented on her vision of immigration policy and noted that her policy may differ from the decisions of current US President Joe Biden. UNN writes about this with reference to Cbsnews.

Details

The publication notes that the interview, in which Harris tried to broaden her appeal to Republican and independent voters, was controversial. The host often interrupted Harris, and she was pressed on immigration policy and her differences with President Biden.

Let me be very clear: my presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency

- she said.

The host showed a video of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungarey's mother, who said she believes the Biden administration's border policy is responsible for her daughter's death in Texas. Two illegal immigrants from Venezuela are accused of her death.

"So you should apologize to them?" the host asked.

"I'm very sorry for her loss," Harris said.

She recalled that Republicans and Democrats had reached a compromise that would have given the president broad powers to curb illegal border crossings and tighten asylum rules. But Republicans eventually withdrew their support after Trump announced his opposition. Harris emphasized that the US immigration system needs to be justified.

I don't believe in decriminalizing border crossing, and I didn't do it as vice president. I will not do it as president

- She added.

Harris also reiterated her promise to appoint a Republican to her cabinet and create a bipartisan council to recommend solutions to the most pressing issues facing the country if she wins.

Recall

Donald Trump rejected Fox News' offer of a new presidential debate with Kamala Harris. He said that the voting has already begun, and further discussions are pointless.

Poll: Trump slightly ahead of Harris in early voting in swing states15.10.24, 12:06 • 13078 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
Kamala Harris
Fox News
Venezuela
Donald Trump
Texas
Joe Biden
United States
