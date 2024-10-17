A fugitive posing as a woman was detained on the border with Hungary
Kyiv • UNN
Border guards detained a man who tried to leave Ukraine using forged documents in the name of a 25-year-old Odesa resident. The person was sent to the National Police to investigate signs of a criminal offense.
In Zakarpattia, border guards detained a man who was trying to leave Ukraine using forged documents in the name of a 25-year-old Odesa resident while crossing the border. This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that a person arrived at the Luzhanka checkpoint who tried to travel to Hungary using documents issued in the name of a 25-year-old native of Odesa. Her passport for traveling abroad and her birth certificate were reissued only in August-September this year.
It turned out that in July of this year, this person underwent a military qualification examination and was listed in military records as a man with a military specialty of a construction auxiliary worker.
The person could not clearly explain the procedure for obtaining documents issued in a woman's name or present other supporting documents.
The border guards refused to allow him to leave Ukraine and sent a report to the National Police about the detection of signs of a criminal offense.
