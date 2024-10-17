Two enemy ships are on duty in the Black Sea, one of which is a Kalibr carrier
There are two Russian ships in the Black Sea, one of which carries Kalibr cruise missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 ships, 3 of which have Kalibrs with a total volley of up to 16 missiles.
There are two enemy ships in the Black Sea, one of which is a Kalibr carrier with a total volley of up to 4 missiles. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
There are 2 hostile ships in the Black Sea, of which 1 is a Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total volley of up to 4 missiles. There are no hostile ships in the Sea of Azov,
Details
It is also noted that there are 4 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 16 missiles.
Within 24 hours, the passage through the Kerch Strait was completed in the interests of Russia:
- 2 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 1 continued to the Bosphorus;
- 9 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, of which 1 was sailing from the Bosphorus.
