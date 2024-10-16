Boiler houses on alternative fuels, solar panels for kindergartens - winterization in Kyiv region continues
Kyiv • UNN
In the Brovary community, 10 boiler houses provide heat to important social facilities using wood chips. Energy efficiency measures are being implemented, including the installation of solar power plants under ESCO contracts.
In the Brovary community of Kyiv region, some boiler houses that provide heat to important social facilities run on alternative fuels. On the eve of the start of the heating season, Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko told UNN about the measures taken to ensure energy efficiency and energy independence of various important municipal facilities in a commentary.
Details
"Currently, there are ten boiler houses in the Brovary community that run on an alternative fuel - wood chips. These boiler houses provide heat to seven lyceums, six pre-schools, a cultural institution, a swimming pool, a primary healthcare facility and the Brovary Multidisciplinary Clinical Hospital. In addition, in cooperation with the United States Agency for International Development, our utility company Brovaryteplovodoenergia has applied for three gas-piston cogeneration units with a capacity of 0.25 to 1.2 megawatts. This equipment will allow us to partially provide consumers with heat, water and sewage services," said Igor Sapozhko.
A number of measures to improve energy efficiency and energy independence are being implemented on the basis of ESCO agreements signed this year. As the mayor of Brovary explained, under the terms of the agreement, the energy service company implements energy saving measures at the facility at its own expense, while guaranteeing the achievement of an appropriate level of energy consumption savings. Settlement with the ESCO company is made only in case of achieving consumption savings, at the expense of the saved funds. At the end of the contract, the equipment is transferred to the balance sheet of the institution, and subsequently, all the funds saved due to savings remain for the needs of the institution.
"As part of these contracts, we are completing energy efficiency improvements in three kindergartens and two lyceums in the community. The Kalynka and Dyvosvit kindergartens are to install ten-kilowatt solar power plants. Solar power plants with a capacity of 150 and 200 kilowatts will also be installed at two facilities of Brovaryteplovodoenergia. All these agreements are under implementation. We are also negotiating with potential investors to install another solar power plant at the Brovaryteplovodoenergia facility and at Lyceum No. 8 under the ESCO mechanism," added the mayor of Brovary.
Ihor Sapozhko also reminded that thanks to cooperation with international partners, solar panels were installed on the buildings of the Brovary Multidisciplinary and Children's Hospitals.
The Kapitoshka kindergarten will also be equipped with a solar power plant.
