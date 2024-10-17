He sided with Russia: Mariupol law enforcement officer sentenced to 14 years in prison
Kyiv • UNN
A 61-year-old resident of Mariupol was sentenced to 14 years in prison for working in the “law enforcement agencies of the Donetsk People's Republic”. The man voluntarily agreed to work for the occupiers after the city was seized.
A collaborator who worked as a "law enforcement officer" in the so-called "Department of the State Protection Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DPR" in the temporarily occupied territory of Mariupol was sentenced to 14 years in prison. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.
Following a public prosecution, prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office found a 61-year-old resident of Mariupol guilty of collaboration by voluntarily holding a position in an illegal law enforcement agency established in the temporarily occupied territory,
The man was sentenced to 14 years in prison with confiscation of all his property (Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He was also deprived of the right to hold positions in state authorities, local self-government and law enforcement agencies of Ukraine for 14 years.
The prosecutor's office noted that until 2022, the accused held the position of a security guard of the company for the protection of facilities and public security of the Mariupol City Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Donetsk region.
After Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine and the capture of Mariupol, he remained in the temporarily occupied territory and voluntarily accepted the occupiers' offer to work in an illegal Russian law enforcement agency.
The accused took a position of a security guard in the "department of the state security service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the dpr".
Working in an illegally created law enforcement agency, the man actively supported Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.
The court hearing was held in a special court proceeding.
They were spying in the south of Ukraine: SBU detains couple of Russian agents and accomplice16.10.24, 13:15 • 13683 views