Hamas says it will reject new US plan for ceasefire in Gaza - BBC
Kyiv • UNN
A senior Hamas official has said the group rejects the US proposal for a truce and the release of hostages. Israel has agreed to the plan, but Hamas is demanding an end to the war.
A senior Hamas official told the BBC that the Palestinian terrorist group would reject the latest US proposal for a new ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage release deal. This is reported by UNN referring to the BBC.
Details
The White House said on Thursday that Israel had "signed off" on US envoy Steve Witkoff's plan and was awaiting an official response from Hamas.
Israeli media, quoting Israeli officials, said Hamas would hand over 10 living hostages and the bodies of 18 dead in two stages in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons.
A Hamas official said the proposal did not meet the organisation's core demands, including an end to the war. He said he would respond in due course.
The Israeli government has not commented on the situation, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly told the hostages' families on Thursday that he accepted Witkoff's plan.
Hamas has agreed to the US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza – Reuters26.05.25, 18:08 • 3438 views
Resumption of fire in Gaza
Israel imposed a full blockade of Gaza and resumed fighting against Hamas on 18 March, disrupting a two-month ceasefire brokered by the US, Qatar and Egypt.
Israel also said it wanted to put pressure on Hamas to release 58 hostages still held by the terrorists. At least 20 of them are believed to be alive.
On 19 May, the Israeli military launched an expanded offensive, which Netanyahu said would see troops "take control of all areas" of Gaza. The next day, he said Israel would also ease the blockade and allow a "basic" amount of food to be delivered to Gaza to prevent famine.
According to the Ministry of Health in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, nearly 4,000 people have died in the past 10 weeks.
The UN reports that another 600,000 people have been displaced by Israeli ground operations and evacuation orders, and a report by the UN-backed Inter-National Paralysis Committee warns that about 500,000 people will face catastrophic levels of hunger in the coming months.
Addition
In Gaza, hungry people stormed a UN warehouse with food due to a food crisis caused by the blockade. At least two people were killed, many injured, and needs have "spiralled out of control."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a speech in the Knesset that the Israel Defence Forces eliminated Hamas leader Muhammad Sinwar in the Gaza Strip earlier this month.