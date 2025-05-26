Hamas has agreed to the US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza – Reuters

Hamas has accepted the US-proposed plan to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip. The agreement envisages the release of ten Israeli hostages and the establishment of a ceasefire, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

According to the agency, citing a Palestinian official close to the Hamas group, the plan was transmitted through intermediaries and includes a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, as well as the release by Israel of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including those serving life sentences.

The proposal, developed by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, calls for the release of ten Israeli hostages in two groups. In response, Israel must agree to a 70-day ceasefire and a partial withdrawal of its troops from Gaza.

At the time of publication, Israel has not officially commented on the proposal. Earlier, Israel insisted on full disarmament of Hamas as a condition for ending hostilities. At the same time, Hamas stated its readiness for a long-term truce, but rejected the possibility of disarmament.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas escalated after Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing more than 1,200 Israelis and taking 251 people hostage. In response, Israel launched a large-scale military operation in Gaza, killing more than 52,800 Palestinians and forcing hundreds of thousands to leave their homes.

In January 2025, the parties reached a temporary truce, which provided for the exchange of hostages and prisoners, as well as an increase in the volume of humanitarian aid to Gaza. However, in March, fighting resumed after Israel accused Hamas of violating the terms of the agreement.