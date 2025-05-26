Hamas has agreed to the US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza – Reuters

$41.510.01
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
02:22 PM • 12362 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

01:26 PM • 31129 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

11:58 AM • 38770 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

May 26, 09:30 AM • 58218 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

May 26, 08:54 AM • 75870 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 69177 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

May 26, 06:37 AM • 75996 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

May 26, 06:19 AM • 83150 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 79284 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 84623 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

During the night, the enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region: four enterprises were affected.

May 26, 06:59 AM • 69025 views

Israel intends to take control of 75% of Gaza in two months - Bloomberg

May 26, 09:48 AM • 39499 views

NMT: how many applicants failed the exam last year

May 26, 10:04 AM • 12553 views

Restrictions on the range of Western weapons for strikes on Russia have been lifted - Merz

01:04 PM • 26763 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

03:51 PM • 4800 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 414767 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 451254 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 402309 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 492827 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 569222 views
UNN Lite

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

04:12 PM • 2058 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

03:51 PM • 6134 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 164015 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 267988 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 103196 views
Hamas has agreed to the US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1170 views

Hamas has accepted the US plan, which envisages the release of 10 hostages in exchange for a 70-day ceasefire and a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

Hamas has agreed to the US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza – Reuters

Hamas has accepted the US-proposed plan to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip. The agreement envisages the release of ten Israeli hostages and the establishment of a ceasefire, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to the agency, citing a Palestinian official close to the Hamas group, the plan was transmitted through intermediaries and includes a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, as well as the release by Israel of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including those serving life sentences.

The proposal, developed by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, calls for the release of ten Israeli hostages in two groups. In response, Israel must agree to a 70-day ceasefire and a partial withdrawal of its troops from Gaza.

The proposal includes the release of ten living Israeli hostages held by Hamas in two groups in exchange for a 70-day ceasefire and a partial withdrawal of troops from the Gaza Strip 

– a Reuters source close to the Hamas group said.

Let's add

At the time of publication, Israel has not officially commented on the proposal. Earlier, Israel insisted on full disarmament of Hamas as a condition for ending hostilities. At the same time, Hamas stated its readiness for a long-term truce, but rejected the possibility of disarmament.

Reference

The conflict between Israel and Hamas escalated after Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing more than 1,200 Israelis and taking 251 people hostage. In response, Israel launched a large-scale military operation in Gaza, killing more than 52,800 Palestinians and forcing hundreds of thousands to leave their homes.

Let us remind you

In January 2025, the parties reached a temporary truce, which provided for the exchange of hostages and prisoners, as well as an increase in the volume of humanitarian aid to Gaza. However, in March, fighting resumed after Israel accused Hamas of violating the terms of the agreement.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Steve Witkoff
Israel
Reuters
United States
Gaza Strip
