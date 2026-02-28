$43.210.00
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
07:12 AM • 17167 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 24214 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emerged
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 38360 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 39647 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 46328 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 44174 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 42743 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 57843 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 47848 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
Girls' school hit in Iran by allied strike, casualties reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

A joint Israeli-American operation in Iran struck a girls' school in the city of Minab. At least 24 people were killed.

Girls' school hit in Iran by allied strike, casualties reported

During a joint Israeli-American operation in Iran, a girls' school was reportedly hit, UNN writes.

The Iranian news agency Tasnim reports that at least 24 people were killed in an attack on a girls' school in the city of Minab, in the south of the country.

No other details have been reported.

Addition

On February 28, Israel and the United States conducted a joint military operation, striking 30 targets in Iran.

UNN also reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

It later became known that the US and Israel's military operation against Iran had been jointly planned for several months.

In addition, it was reported that among the affected targets in Tehran were the presidential square and the intelligence headquarters.

Due to the US and Israeli attack, Iran closed its airspace. Only a few planes heading to Tbilisi, Almaty, and Dubai remained over the country.

At the same time, Israel is preparing for a multi-day conflict with Iran, while Tehran promises a devastating response.

Yevhen Tsarenko

