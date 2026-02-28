Girls' school hit in Iran by allied strike, casualties reported

During a joint Israeli-American operation in Iran, a girls' school was reportedly hit, UNN writes.

The Iranian news agency Tasnim reports that at least 24 people were killed in an attack on a girls' school in the city of Minab, in the south of the country.

No other details have been reported.

Addition

On February 28, Israel and the United States conducted a joint military operation, striking 30 targets in Iran.

UNN also reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

It later became known that the US and Israel's military operation against Iran had been jointly planned for several months.

In addition, it was reported that among the affected targets in Tehran were the presidential square and the intelligence headquarters.

Due to the US and Israeli attack, Iran closed its airspace. Only a few planes heading to Tbilisi, Almaty, and Dubai remained over the country.

At the same time, Israel is preparing for a multi-day conflict with Iran, while Tehran promises a devastating response.