German Economy Minister arrives in Kyiv: focus on energy aid and defense cooperation

$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 3938 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
October 24, 12:17 AM • 6280 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 13638 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 28384 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 27835 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 28966 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM • 38111 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM • 29446 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM • 52366 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 45546 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
4m/s
90%
743mm
Popular news
French President wrote a post in Ukrainian after meeting with ZelenskyyOctober 23, 08:36 PM • 10564 views
US Senate Committee approves bill to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorismOctober 23, 10:49 PM • 8184 views
Law enforcement detained 9 individuals who were selling "trophy" weapons in Ukraine: grenade launchers and automatic rifles were seizedPhotoOctober 23, 11:15 PM • 8274 views
Germany seeks to protect Rosneft subsidiaries from US sanctions - Reuters01:38 AM • 7804 views
"He woke up with a knife to his throat": Rapper P. Diddy was attacked in prison02:49 AM • 9274 views
Publications
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 3930 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 31935 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universitiesOctober 23, 10:56 AM • 52363 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?October 23, 10:10 AM • 45544 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 39896 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gitanas Nausėda
Bloggers
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Kherson
Lithuania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 18708 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 23388 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhotoOctober 23, 12:24 PM • 33660 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 41908 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 61323 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Sukhoi Su-30
Il-78

German Economy Minister arrives in Kyiv: focus on energy aid and defense cooperation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1252 views

German Economy Minister Katharina Reiche arrived in Kyiv to discuss the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure and the expansion of German-Ukrainian defense cooperation. She promised to explore how Germany can provide more concrete support in this area.

German Economy Minister arrives in Kyiv: focus on energy aid and defense cooperation

German Economy Minister Katharina Reiche arrived in Kyiv on Friday, underscoring Berlin's efforts to help Ukraine rebuild its energy infrastructure after Russian attacks. Key topics also include expanding German-Ukrainian defense cooperation, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

"Ukraine is experiencing its fourth winter at war, and Russia has now intensified its attacks on Ukraine's energy supply, which largely threatens the supply of electricity and heat in winter," Reiche said in Kyiv, where she arrived with a business delegation.

Urgent assistance is needed to reconstruct and protect the energy supply, Reiche said, promising during her trip to explore how Germany can provide more concrete and better support in this area.

In addition to preserving and restoring Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the focus of the trip will be on expanding German-Ukrainian defense cooperation, the publication writes.

"Security policy is always also economic policy," Reiche said, adding that she aims to bring German and Ukrainian defense companies closer together.

Supplement

Reiche's arrival coincides with a summit in London where Ukraine's allies, known as the "coalition of the willing," will discuss further military aid.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to attend the meeting and has called on European allies to provide long-range weapons after failing to secure firm commitments from US President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, EU leaders in Brussels agreed in principle to finance Ukraine for the next two years and discussed using frozen Russian assets to finance a loan of 140 billion euros ($163 billion).

Zelenskyy called for a quick decision, saying that these funds would help strengthen Ukraine's defense and save lives.

Zelenskyy to those in the EU who are "delaying" with Russian assets for Ukraine: the proposed mechanism is completely legal, it's time to act23.10.25, 15:52 • 2746 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Energy
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
"Coalition of the Willing"
Electricity
Donald Trump
European Union
Brussels
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
London
Kyiv