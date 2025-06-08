General Staff on the situation at the front: 75 combat clashes, the hottest in the Pokrovsk direction – 25 attacks

In total, 75 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers have made 25 attempts to push back Ukrainian defenders since the beginning of the day, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff report.

Border settlements continue to suffer from shelling from the territory of the russian federation, in particular: Girsk of Chernihiv region; Kucherivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Girky, Petrushivka, Myropilske, Ugroyidy, Porozok, Timofiyivka, Prohody, Turya, Bila Bereza, Novodmytrivka, Bobylivka of Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Slatyne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried four times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the area of Stepova Novoselivka, one battle is still ongoing.

In the Liman direction, the invading army attacked nine times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna and in the direction of Cherveshchyna, Torske. Three battles are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attempts by the occupiers to advance in the direction of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked eight times near Dachne, Diliivka, Toretsk and towards Yablunivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 25 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove, and in the direction of Myrny, Mykolaivka, Novosergiyivka, Oleksiivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and repelled 24 attacks. One battle is ongoing.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, our soldiers repelled seven enemy attacks near the settlements of Bahatyr, Odradne, Rivnopil, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, Voskresenka and Shevchenko. One battle is still ongoing. The settlement of Olhivske was subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped two attempts by the invaders to advance near Malynivka, and another battle is ongoing. The invaders also launched air strikes on Huliaipole, Malynivka and Zaliznychne.

Our troops stopped two enemy assaults in the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to advance towards Novoandriivka and Pavlivka.

In the Pridneprovsk direction, the enemy made two attempts to advance - without success.

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks by the invaders. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 15 air strikes, dropping a total of 28 guided bombs on the positions of our troops and settlements and carried out 106 artillery shellings.

The situation on other front lines has not undergone significant changes.

