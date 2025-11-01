General Staff on the front situation: over 80 battles recorded, enemy actively operating in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 81. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The invaders continue to shell border settlements. The areas of Khodyne, Bobylivka, Bila Bereza, Starykove, Studenok, Brusky, Bunyakine in Sumy Oblast suffered from enemy artillery fire. - the summary says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched three air strikes, dropped nine guided aerial bombs, and carried out 106 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including seven from multiple rocket launchers. Our defenders conducted successful search and strike operations, took up positions, and advanced about 200 meters in some areas.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the fortifications of our defenders seven times in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, and in the direction of Kolodyazne and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

In the Lyman direction, the aggressor attacked four times today in the areas of the settlements of Koroviy Yar, Zarichne, and Stavky. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attempts to advance in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Pereyizne, and Fedorivka. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and in the direction of the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Berestok. The Defense Forces have already repelled ten enemy attacks, and one more attack is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 29 times today in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Myrnograd, Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Kozatske, Lysivka, Sukhy Yar, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne, and in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk and Hryshyne. Battles are still ongoing in seven locations. The Defense Forces are effectively conducting counter-sabotage measures in the area of the settlement of Pokrovsk, enemy losses are being clarified.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Sichneve, Ternove, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Pavlivka, Rybne, and towards Danylivka. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, one combat engagement was recorded in the area of the settlement of Novomykolaivka. The settlements of Huliaipole, Nechaiivka, and Malynivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers repelled one enemy attack near Shcherbaky, and another combat engagement is ongoing near Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy assault in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge. The settlement of Olhivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the aggressor's offensive groups forming were detected, the General Staff summarized.

