General Staff on the front situation: over 80 battles recorded, enemy actively operating in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

02:21 PM • 7190 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
02:06 PM • 12390 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 23159 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 42686 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 41257 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 36966 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 50960 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 41973 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 36841 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36305 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Trump does not rule out underground nuclear weapons tests in the USNovember 1, 06:29 AM • 6244 views
Russia committed 20 violations of European airspace in October - CPDNovember 1, 06:49 AM • 9448 views
The GUR struck Russia's military infrastructure: three lines of a strategic oil product pipeline near Moscow were destroyedVideoNovember 1, 07:48 AM • 7278 views
EU creates new system for rapid deployment of troops and equipment - CPDNovember 1, 09:07 AM • 13725 views
New Moldovan government led by Alexandru Munteanu sworn in 11:02 AM • 11493 views
Publications
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 42687 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 41257 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 61722 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 60033 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 52182 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Musician
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Pokrovsk
United States
Dnipro
UNN Lite
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideo01:37 PM • 4366 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 23160 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 61722 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 40378 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 48871 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Gold
Social network
Film

General Staff on the front situation: over 80 battles recorded, enemy actively operating in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1472 views

Over the past day, 81 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Kostiantynivka directions. In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced by 200 meters.

General Staff on the front situation: over 80 battles recorded, enemy actively operating in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 81. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The invaders continue to shell border settlements. The areas of Khodyne, Bobylivka, Bila Bereza, Starykove, Studenok, Brusky, Bunyakine in Sumy Oblast suffered from enemy artillery fire.

- the summary says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched three air strikes, dropped nine guided aerial bombs, and carried out 106 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including seven from multiple rocket launchers. Our defenders conducted successful search and strike operations, took up positions, and advanced about 200 meters in some areas.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the fortifications of our defenders seven times in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, and in the direction of Kolodyazne and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

In the Lyman direction, the aggressor attacked four times today in the areas of the settlements of Koroviy Yar, Zarichne, and Stavky. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attempts to advance in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Pereyizne, and Fedorivka. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and in the direction of the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Berestok. The Defense Forces have already repelled ten enemy attacks, and one more attack is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 29 times today in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Myrnograd, Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Kozatske, Lysivka, Sukhy Yar, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne, and in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk and Hryshyne. Battles are still ongoing in seven locations. The Defense Forces are effectively conducting counter-sabotage measures in the area of the settlement of Pokrovsk, enemy losses are being clarified.

Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding01.11.25, 16:21 • 7200 views

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Sichneve, Ternove, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Pavlivka, Rybne, and towards Danylivka. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, one combat engagement was recorded in the area of the settlement of Novomykolaivka. The settlements of Huliaipole, Nechaiivka, and Malynivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers repelled one enemy attack near Shcherbaky, and another combat engagement is ongoing near Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy assault in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge. The settlement of Olhivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the aggressor's offensive groups forming were detected, the General Staff summarized.

Minus 900 soldiers and 349 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day01.11.25, 07:21 • 12354 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk