Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

G7 prepares for new sanctions: the main blow is planned to be dealt to Russia's oil revenues – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1276 views

G7 countries are close to agreeing on new sanctions aimed at sharply limiting Russia's oil revenues and strengthening Ukraine's financial stability. Options include sanctions against the shadow tanker fleet and restrictions in the financial sector.

G7 prepares for new sanctions: the main blow is planned to be dealt to Russia's oil revenues – Bloomberg

The G7 countries are close to agreeing on a large-scale package of sanctions aimed at sharply limiting Russia's oil revenues and strengthening Ukraine's financial stability. This is reported by Bloomberg, citing a draft statement by G7 finance ministers, writes UNN.

Details

The document emphasizes that the allies are ready to move to more decisive steps due to the Kremlin's unwillingness to end the war.

We agree on the need to act together and believe that now is the time for a significant coordinated escalation of measures to strengthen Ukraine's resilience and critically reduce Russia's ability to wage war against Ukraine 

— the draft statement says.

According to sources, the final text may be changed before official signing. The G7 includes the US, Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Canada.

EU's top three leaders met before informal summit, discussed Ukraine and defense - Politico01.10.25, 13:54 • 1808 views

Separately, the document emphasizes the need to hit the main source of Russian revenue – oil exports.

We agreed that now is the time to maximize pressure on Russian oil exports, which are their main source of revenue 

— the statement says.

Among the options being considered by the G7 countries are sanctions against the shadow fleet of Russian oil tankers, additional restrictions in the financial sector, as well as measures against organizations and states that help Moscow circumvent existing sanctions.

At the same time, finance ministers will discuss Ukraine's financial needs, including the coordination of the use of frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank.

In parallel, EU leaders gathered in Denmark, where a plan is being considered to use frozen assets in Europe to provide Kyiv with a new aid package of 140 billion euros (164 billion dollars). In addition, the EU is preparing new sanctions, which include a ban on imports of Russian liquefied gas by 2027 and increased restrictions in the financial and energy sectors.

According to sources, both the EU and the G7 aim to finally agree on these decisions already in October.

The Prime Minister of Denmark on Russia's frozen assets for Ukraine: there are some legal issues, but ultimately it's a "good idea"01.10.25, 14:15 • 1554 views

Stepan Haftko

