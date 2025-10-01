The Prime Minister of Denmark on Russia's frozen assets for Ukraine: there are some legal issues, but ultimately it's a "good idea"

The Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, who holds the presidency of the EU Council, spoke in favor of using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, also pointing out that Russia is waging a "hybrid war" against Europe, but in a hybrid war, it is impossible to protect oneself from all types of activities, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Frederiksen was the first leader to arrive at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen for the informal EU summit and made a sobering statement: "Hybrid warfare has hit Europe."

"The main goal of the leaders is to discuss deterrence measures in the field of security and defense, including drones and assistance to Ukraine, as well as migration issues," she said, adding that Copenhagen supports the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

"Of course, there are some legal issues that need to be resolved," she admitted, but the transfer of sanctioned funds to Ukraine is, ultimately, "a good idea."

Frederiksen pointed out that Russia is waging a "hybrid war" against Europe, but countries will not be able to fight on all fronts at once.

"I want us to rearm, buy more weapons, implement more innovations, but we must be extremely transparent and frank: in a hybrid war, it is impossible to protect ourselves from all types of activities," she said. "We must do more, but we will never come to a solution where drones do not fly over Europe."

"The war in Ukraine is Russia's attempt to threaten all of us," Frederiksen added, calling on European countries to "look at Ukraine from a European, not a national, perspective."

"Southern European countries, such as Spain, do not currently perceive the Russian threat as acutely as the countries of the eastern flank. This could become a problem in attempts to involve all countries, for example, to release EU funds for defense projects," the publication points out.

