The Prime Minister of Denmark on Russia's frozen assets for Ukraine: there are some legal issues, but ultimately it's a "good idea"

$41.140.18
48.300.14
ukenru
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 1242 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
10:38 AM • 4516 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
09:34 AM • 7820 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 38829 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 34595 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 27994 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
October 1, 05:00 AM • 44887 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
September 30, 05:35 PM • 25251 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 34596 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, a doctor answered key questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 63003 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1m/s
56%
757mm
Popular news
9 people became victims of bad weather in Odesa and the region, including a childPhotoOctober 1, 05:18 AM • 28665 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideo07:33 AM • 25480 views
Orban may get unexpected support in attempts to keep Ukraine out of the EU - Politico08:02 AM • 14649 views
Mass drone flights over critical infrastructure facilities recorded in Germany - Spiegel08:09 AM • 20771 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhoto09:58 AM • 11091 views
Publications
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 1276 views
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumer11:02 AM • 5160 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhoto10:37 AM • 7752 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 38846 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1PhotoOctober 1, 05:00 AM • 44897 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Fedir Venislavskyi
Mette Frederiksen
António Costa
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhoto09:58 AM • 11140 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideo07:33 AM • 25533 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 21471 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 25234 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 35398 views
Actual
TikTok
Tesla Model Y
Bild
Brent Crude
E-6 Mercury

The Prime Minister of Denmark on Russia's frozen assets for Ukraine: there are some legal issues, but ultimately it's a "good idea"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1036 views

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen supported the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine. She noted that Russia is waging a hybrid war against Europe, but it is impossible to defend against all its manifestations.

The Prime Minister of Denmark on Russia's frozen assets for Ukraine: there are some legal issues, but ultimately it's a "good idea"

The Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, who holds the presidency of the EU Council, spoke in favor of using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, also pointing out that Russia is waging a "hybrid war" against Europe, but in a hybrid war, it is impossible to protect oneself from all types of activities, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

Frederiksen was the first leader to arrive at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen for the informal EU summit and made a sobering statement: "Hybrid warfare has hit Europe."

"The main goal of the leaders is to discuss deterrence measures in the field of security and defense, including drones and assistance to Ukraine, as well as migration issues," she said, adding that Copenhagen supports the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

"Of course, there are some legal issues that need to be resolved," she admitted, but the transfer of sanctioned funds to Ukraine is, ultimately, "a good idea."

Frederiksen pointed out that Russia is waging a "hybrid war" against Europe, but countries will not be able to fight on all fronts at once.

"I want us to rearm, buy more weapons, implement more innovations, but we must be extremely transparent and frank: in a hybrid war, it is impossible to protect ourselves from all types of activities," she said. "We must do more, but we will never come to a solution where drones do not fly over Europe."

"The war in Ukraine is Russia's attempt to threaten all of us," Frederiksen added, calling on European countries to "look at Ukraine from a European, not a national, perspective."

"Southern European countries, such as Spain, do not currently perceive the Russian threat as acutely as the countries of the eastern flank. This could become a problem in attempts to involve all countries, for example, to release EU funds for defense projects," the publication points out.

EU's top three leaders met before informal summit, discussed Ukraine and defense - Politico01.10.25, 13:54 • 1310 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mette Frederiksen
Copenhagen
European Union
Denmark
Spain
Europe
Ukraine