G7 leaders' summit kicks off in Canada: main topics of the meeting announced

On Sunday, June 15, the 51st summit of leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries begins in the Canadian resort of Kananaskis in Alberta. The leaders of the "seven" are expected to pay considerable attention to Russia's war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

It is noted that this Summit will be the first for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Ministers Keir Starmer, Canadian Mark Carney and Japanese Shigeru Ishiba. Also for the first time after being re-elected US President, Donald Trump will attend such an event.

It is also expected that the leaders of the "seven" will pay considerable attention to Russia's war against Ukraine. In particular, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited to the West, who wants to meet with Donald Trump in Canada - the statement reads.

According to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the central topic of the G7 summit in Canada will be the aggravation between Israel and Iran.

This issue will be the main topic on the agenda of the G7 summit - he said before flying to Canada.

According to DW, although the situation in the Middle East was also supposed to be among the topics of the meeting, the rapid escalation and exchange of air strikes between Israel and Iran will make the conflict between Israel and Iran and the issue of the Iranian nuclear program one of the central ones at the summit.

At the same time, Canada, which chairs the summit, has declared the strengthening of peace and security, the construction of critical chains, the supply of mineral resources and the use of artificial intelligence, etc., as the main topics of the meeting.

Another important topic will be US tariffs, which, in particular, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who will be present at the summit, wants to discuss with Trump.

In order to prevent significant disagreements, Canada abandoned the idea of adopting a traditional comprehensive joint communiqué following the summit, a number of media outlets reported on the eve, citing diplomatic sources. - DW reports.

Instead, the results of the presidency will be published, as well as separate statements on issues that cause minor disputes, such as improving supply chains.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced preparations for the G7 summits in Canada and NATO in the Netherlands. He stressed the need to increase pressure on Moscow.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a request to meet with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during the G7 summit. The leaders distanced themselves after Lula's controversial statements, but contacts resumed.

