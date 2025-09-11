France to send three fighter jets to Poland after Russian drone attack

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
07:17 PM • 3372 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
03:15 PM • 12175 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 23027 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 14874 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM • 13479 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 20201 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 13934 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 16046 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM • 14204 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM • 14244 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.9m/s
53%
755mm
Popular news
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 33586 views
F-35 "make no sense" in fighting cheap UAVs: the cost of a guided missile exceeds Russia's expenses for a "Shahed"September 11, 01:02 PM • 11668 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 11218 views
Szijjártó accused Ukraine of worsening relations between the two countries03:13 PM • 10368 views
Poland closes border with Belarus: Russia declares escalation of tension and urges Warsaw to reconsider06:35 PM • 6622 views
Publications
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM • 23027 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 20201 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 33586 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 49101 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 109640 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Alexander Stubb
Timothy Snyder
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 11218 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 33586 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 24398 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 32511 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 97448 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Dassault Rafale
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Sukhoi Su-30
Il-18

France to send three fighter jets to Poland after Russian drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the deployment of three Rafale fighter jets to protect Poland's airspace. This decision was made after Russian drones violated Polish airspace on September 10.

France to send three fighter jets to Poland after Russian drone attack

On Thursday, September 11, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he would send three Rafale fighter jets to protect Polish airspace. This was France's response to Russia's drone attack on Poland. This is reported by UNN with reference to Macron's publication on the social network X (Twitter).

Following the invasion of Russian drones into Polish territory, I decided to deploy three Rafale fighter jets to contribute, together with our allies, to the protection of Poland's airspace and NATO's eastern flank. I made this commitment yesterday to the Prime Minister of Poland. I also discussed this issue with the NATO Secretary General and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, who is also involved in the defense of the eastern flank.

- the post says.

"We will not succumb to growing pressure from Russia," the French leader wrote.

What is known about the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Rzeszów Airport was closed due to "unplanned military activity."

On the night of September 9-10, Poland deployed its own and allied aircraft to ensure airspace security. This happened after Russian drones flew in during an attack on Ukraine.

Two German Patriot air defense systems, deployed in Poland, helped detect Russian drones over Polish territory. More than a dozen drones violated Polish airspace on the night of September 10.

Poland recorded 19 Russian drones that violated its airspace, shooting down three of them. The country activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty for consultations with allies.

Recall

Poland convened an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due to the violation of its airspace by Russian UAVs.

Sweden urgently deploys air defense systems and additional aircraft to Poland10.09.25, 23:15 • 6868 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Dassault Rafale
United Nations Security Council
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Poland