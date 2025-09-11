France to send three fighter jets to Poland after Russian drone attack

On Thursday, September 11, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he would send three Rafale fighter jets to protect Polish airspace. This was France's response to Russia's drone attack on Poland. This is reported by UNN with reference to Macron's publication on the social network X (Twitter).

Following the invasion of Russian drones into Polish territory, I decided to deploy three Rafale fighter jets to contribute, together with our allies, to the protection of Poland's airspace and NATO's eastern flank. I made this commitment yesterday to the Prime Minister of Poland. I also discussed this issue with the NATO Secretary General and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, who is also involved in the defense of the eastern flank. - the post says.

"We will not succumb to growing pressure from Russia," the French leader wrote.

What is known about the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Rzeszów Airport was closed due to "unplanned military activity."

On the night of September 9-10, Poland deployed its own and allied aircraft to ensure airspace security. This happened after Russian drones flew in during an attack on Ukraine.

Two German Patriot air defense systems, deployed in Poland, helped detect Russian drones over Polish territory. More than a dozen drones violated Polish airspace on the night of September 10.

Poland recorded 19 Russian drones that violated its airspace, shooting down three of them. The country activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty for consultations with allies.

Poland convened an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due to the violation of its airspace by Russian UAVs.

Sweden urgently deploys air defense systems and additional aircraft to Poland