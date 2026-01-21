$43.180.08
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 24405 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 45434 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 40339 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 65250 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 38374 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 56708 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 26693 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 29756 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 27393 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Publications
Exclusives
The Guardian

France asked NATO to conduct exercises in Greenland amid Trump's threats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 914 views

France has requested NATO exercises in Greenland, ready to contribute. This comes amid Trump's threats to annex the island.

France asked NATO to conduct exercises in Greenland amid Trump's threats

France has requested NATO exercises in Greenland and is ready to contribute to them, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a statement from the Élysée Palace, writes UNN.

Details

France, along with other European countries, has deployed a number of military personnel to Greenland over the past week to participate in separate joint exercises led by Denmark.

This comes amid threats from US President Donald Trump regarding the forceful annexation of the Arctic island. His statements have led to a crisis in the long-standing European security alliance under US leadership.

According to the alliance's website, NATO exercises are planned by a NATO commander, and the scale of the exercises can range from a few officers to "full-scale combat scenarios involving aircraft, naval vessels, artillery pieces, armored vehicles, and thousands of troops."

NATO countries support exercises by providing national commitments in the form of troops, equipment, or other types of support. "Participating countries are usually responsible for funding any form of national contribution," NATO notes.

Sovereignty and territorial integrity of Greenland and Denmark "are not up for discussion" - von der Leyen20.01.26, 16:57 • 2910 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Technology
State budget
Greenland
NATO
Donald Trump
Denmark
France
United States