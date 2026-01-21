France asked NATO to conduct exercises in Greenland amid Trump's threats

France has requested NATO exercises in Greenland and is ready to contribute to them, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a statement from the Élysée Palace, writes UNN.

France, along with other European countries, has deployed a number of military personnel to Greenland over the past week to participate in separate joint exercises led by Denmark.

This comes amid threats from US President Donald Trump regarding the forceful annexation of the Arctic island. His statements have led to a crisis in the long-standing European security alliance under US leadership.

According to the alliance's website, NATO exercises are planned by a NATO commander, and the scale of the exercises can range from a few officers to "full-scale combat scenarios involving aircraft, naval vessels, artillery pieces, armored vehicles, and thousands of troops."

NATO countries support exercises by providing national commitments in the form of troops, equipment, or other types of support. "Participating countries are usually responsible for funding any form of national contribution," NATO notes.

