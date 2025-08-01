Former Ministry of Defense official suspected of embezzling over UAH 1 billion

The former acting director of the Department of State Procurement and Supply of Material Resources of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has been notified of suspicion of embezzling more than 1 billion budget funds. According to the investigation, he concluded contracts for the purchase of food products for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, overstating their value. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU.

According to UNN, this refers to Maksym Hrytsenko, who is involved in the Hrynkevych case.

According to the investigation, in 2022, the official of the Ministry of Defense concluded 7 identical contracts with one of the companies for the procurement of catering services for a total amount of over UAH 2.6 billion. The specified enterprise provided catering services for only UAH 45 million in 11 days (from 25.02.2022 to 07.03.2022), after which the suspected official of the Ministry of Defense, without an established approval procedure, without terminating previous contracts, concluded a new agreement and 16 additional agreements with this company for the procurement of catering services for a total amount of over UAH 3.9 billion.

At the same time, the cost of services in this contract increased by more than UAH 1 billion, where the cost of the most consumed food products was significantly overstated. - stated in the message of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Investigators notified the ex-official of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (embezzlement of property or seizure of it by abuse of official position, committed on an especially large scale).

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for him is being decided. The ex-official faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Addition

Currently, 4 indictments against this Ministry of Defense official, accused of embezzling state funds during the conclusion of contracts for the procurement of clothing and personal protective equipment for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under Part 5 of Article 191 and Part 2 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, are pending in court.

Recall

On January 17, 2024, the SBI announced suspicion to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization, in a case involving schemes with clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine worth UAH 1 billion. This refers, in particular, to Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

On January 18 of the same year, Roman Hrynkevych, the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, was put on the wanted list. On January 22, it became known that Roman Hrynkevych was detained in Odesa while trying to leave the country.

Subsequently, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded Roman Hrynkevych in custody until March 17, and also set bail in the amount of over UAH 500 million.

On January 16, 2025, the SBI completed the investigation into Ihor and Roman Hrynkevych for supplying low-quality military clothing to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The state's losses amounted to over UAH 1.1 billion, and the accused face up to 15 years in prison.