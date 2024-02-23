Five militants sentenced to 15 years in prison for high treason

5 militants, including a "Somalia" sniper, were sentenced to 15 years in prison for high treason and participation in terrorist organizations. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The Security Service of Ukraine uncovered and submitted to the court materials on five militants who actively fought in the east of the country against the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Based on the evidence, the court sentenced the traitors to 15 years in prison on charges of high treason.

Three attackers were captured during the fighting near Avdiivka in September 2023. Two more militants were captured during clashes near Maryinka in Donetsk region.

One of the convicts is a native of the temporarily occupied Makiivka who voluntarily joined the occupation battalion "Somalia" and served as a sniper on the front line in the areas of Bakhmut and Volnovakha.

Another traitor, a resident of Crimea, was convicted for participating in the russian private military company Redut and performing tasks in support of the occupation group, in particular in the construction of fortifications and shelling of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Three other militants who served as part of the russian aggressive military brigade and the "people's militia of the DPR" received prison sentences for participating in a terrorist group and illegal armed groups.

The court found all the convicts guilty and sentenced them to 15 years in prison.

