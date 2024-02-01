A sniper and a repeat offender from Russia's Storm-Z: traitors who fought on the side of Russia against Ukraine received real sentences

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 107211 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115455 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158057 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161196 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 259620 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175772 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166600 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148499 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231368 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113135 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 56257 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 63627 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 62147 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 40628 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 53275 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 259630 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231374 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217006 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242550 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228995 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 107224 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 82063 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 87413 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114860 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115674 views
A sniper and a repeat offender from Russia's Storm-Z: traitors who fought on the side of Russia against Ukraine received real sentences

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26618 views

Three traitors who fought on the side of Russia on the eastern front, including a sniper and a repeat offender from the Russian Sturm-Z battalion, were sentenced to 15 years in prison for high treason and participation in terrorist activities.

Three more traitors who fought against the Defense Forces on the eastern front - including a sniper and a repeat offender from the Russian Storm-Z - have received real prison terms, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the SBU, Ukrainian soldiers captured two attackers during the so-called "meat" assaults conducted by the racists to take over the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Avdiivka and Bakhmut.

Another traitor was detained during fierce fighting in the Volnovakha area.

Based on the SBU military counterintelligence materials, the court sentenced the aggressor's accomplices to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Among the convicts is a native of the temporarily occupied Kalmiuske, Donetsk region. After the full-scale invasion of Russia, the man voluntarily "mobilized" to the occupiers' ranks as a rifleman.

Later, the attacker was assigned as a sniper in the 114th motorized rifle brigade of the Yenakiyevo-Danube Brigade of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces.

In October 2023, the militant was fulfilling the Russian command's task of capturing Avdiivka. Then he stormed the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Krasnohorivka, where he was captured by Ukrainian defenders.

Also, a resident of the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, who voluntarily joined the Russian army in July 2022, was convicted.

After undergoing training at the Khrustalnyi training ground, he was appointed a rifleman and sent to guard enemy ammunition depots near Soledar.

Subsequently, the attacker was redeployed to reinforce the Russian occupation groups in the Bakhmut direction.

In addition, a Crimean resident who signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense and joined the Storm-Z assault battalion was sentenced to prison.

The traitor made this decision while serving a sentence in a colony in Volgograd for drug trafficking.

In October 2023, he was "sent" to the Volnovakha district to take part in hostilities against the Defense Forces.

Add

Based on the evidence collected, the court found all three offenders guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ chs. 1, 2 of Article 111 (high treason);

▪️ Part 1, Article 258-3 (participation in a terrorist group or terrorist organization).

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volnovakhaVolnovakha
bakhmutBakhmut
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk

