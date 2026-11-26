The leaders of Finland and Norway, through an intermediary, attempted to ease tensions in the Baltic Sea and prevent a direct military confrontation between NATO and Russia. The Wall Street Journal reports, as UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre brought a Russian oligarch with direct ties to the Kremlin into the negotiations. Journalists are not disclosing his name.

On October 27, the leaders of the two countries held a phone call with Putin. Officially, the parties discussed ending the war in Ukraine, but the security of shipping in the Baltic was also one of the key topics.

Stubb assured the Kremlin leader that NATO had no intention of blockading the Baltic Sea in peacetime.

Russia threatened preemptive nuclear strikes

According to the WSJ, in September Moscow sent NATO a written warning that it was prepared to launch preemptive nuclear strikes to protect its interests in the Baltic region, even if Russian territory were not attacked.

Tensions increased amid attempts by Western countries to intercept vessels from Russia's "shadow fleet." The Baltic Sea is of strategic importance to Moscow, as Russia transports more than 60% of the oil it exports by sea through it.

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