Fico says he "rejects Politico's lies" after report on his concerns about Trump's condition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico denied a Politico report about his concerns over Donald Trump's condition. He called the article "a lie" and stated that he did not speak at the summit where he allegedly made such assessments.

Fico says he "rejects Politico's lies" after report on his concerns about Trump's condition

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico reacted sharply to a publication by the American newspaper Politico, which wrote about his impressions of a personal conversation with US President Donald Trump. This is stated in his post on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

Fico assures that Politico spread false information about how he allegedly evaluated the meeting with the US President at an informal summit in Brussels.

The official, however, stated that he did not speak at this summit and openly criticized both the event itself and its preparation.

The Slovak official rejected the publication's accusations, calling its material "a lie from a hateful, pro-Brussels liberal portal." He claims that the publication is an example of the degradation of the liberal and progressive political and media environment, which "resorts to manipulation, disinformation, and persecution of political opponents."

No one heard anything, no one saw anything, there are no witnesses, but this did not prevent the Politico portal from inventing a lie. It is well known that I am one of the "favorites" of this portal, where sovereignty, the struggle for national interests, and one's own opinion are considered crimes

- Fico assures.

The head of the Slovak government also stated that during the summit he had no informal conversations with prime ministers or presidents regarding his visit to the United States.

There were persistent attempts to disrupt my visit to the US, as was the case with my visit to Russia, where some EU member states did not even allow me to fly over their territory! This is what is called solidarity

- he complained.

Fico noted that he partially shares the political approaches of the US President, but disagrees with some of them.

However, he admitted that after his critical statement regarding Venezuela, he expected the cancellation of his visit to Washington, but this did not happen, which made him appreciate the meeting with the American leader even more.

"If I need to express a critical opinion, I don't need any megaphones for that," Fico added.

Recall

As Politico previously wrote, citing five European diplomats, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed concern about Donald Trump's "psychological state" after their meeting on January 17. Fico called Trump "dangerous," which shocked European diplomats.

Slovakia is ready to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine, but without military aid - Fico08.01.26, 06:35 • 33871 view

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
US Elections
Social network
The Diplomat
Venezuela
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
European Union
Brussels
Slovakia
United States