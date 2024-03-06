$41.340.03
FAO to provide spring wheat seeds to Ukrainian farmers affected by war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86495 views

FAO will provide free spring wheat seeds to small and medium-sized Ukrainian farms with an area of 10 to 500 hectares from 9 regions located near the conflict zones.

FAO to provide spring wheat seeds to Ukrainian farmers affected by war

Small and medium-sized farms with land area of 10 to 500 hectares will be provided with free spring wheat seed. The assistance to Ukrainian farmers will be financed by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). The conditions for receiving and where to apply were told by the Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy of the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

In the context of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, international partners stand side by side with Ukraine, providing effective support to ensure food security. 

- noted in the Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy.

Details

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy said that the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in cooperation with the Ministry, will provide spring wheat seeds to small and medium-sized farms with land areas ranging from 10 to 500 hectares.

The Committee stated that 1,500 farmers from 9 regions of Ukraine will receive assistance. In particular, farmers from Chernihiv, Donetsk, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia regions will receive seeds. Preference will be given to farms located near the frontline. The amount depends on the area of cultivated land.

The agency's press service explained that in order to receive assistance from FAO, it is necessary to register for participation in the program through the State Agrarian Register (SAR).

The deadline for applications is March 10, 2024.

Selected program participants will receive confirmation of assistance through DAR and will be notified of the time and place of assistance.

It is noted that the farms that pass the selection of applications for grain from FAO will need to pick up the issued seeds from the warehouse on their own.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

