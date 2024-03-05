Requirements of international partners: Zelenskyy signs laws on corporate governance reform and electronic agricultural receipts

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed two laws that are one of the important conditions for cooperation with international partners. These are bills No. 5593-d and 9266. This was reported by UNN .

According to the status on the Verkhovna Rada website, the draft law No. 5593-d on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine on improving corporate governance of legal entities whose shareholder (founder, participant) is the state has been returned with the signature of the head of state.

In addition, the draft law on electronic agricultural receipts (No. 9266) was also returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine has already reacted to the signing of Law No. 5593-d. The Ministry emphasized that the adoption of the law is also part of the European integration process and the IMF program.

In addition, the law brings Ukraine closer to OECD standards and balances them with wartime requirements.

The President signed a law that sets out the rules for corporate governance of state-owned enterprises. This allows us to take the corporate reform to a new level and scale up the work that has been going on for 8 years. It is also an important signal to investors that Ukraine will act according to the rules that are clear to the civilized world. The basis of which is consistency and performance evaluation for the sake of efficiency - said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

It is noted that during the work on draft law No. 5593-d, the Ministry involved a technical support project from the EBRD, and expert assistance was also provided by representatives of international organizations, including the EBRD, IMF, OECD, USAID, international partners, and MPs of Ukraine.

