Requirements of international partners: Zelenskyy signs laws on corporate governance reform and electronic agricultural receipts

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 18835 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 62794 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 46324 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 219285 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 195889 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178336 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 222630 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249602 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155432 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371707 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 64478 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 83813 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 47251 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39515 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 18857 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 62798 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 219287 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 177445 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 195889 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12524 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21351 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21849 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 40823 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 48532 views
Requirements of international partners: Zelenskyy signs laws on corporate governance reform and electronic agricultural receipts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32329 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed laws on corporate governance reform and electronic agricultural receipts, which are one of the important conditions for cooperation with international partners

Requirements of international partners: Zelenskyy signs laws on corporate governance reform and electronic agricultural receipts

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed two laws that are one of the important conditions for cooperation with international partners. These are bills No. 5593-d and 9266. This was reported by UNN .

Details

According to the status on the Verkhovna Rada website, the draft law No. 5593-d on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine on improving corporate governance of legal entities whose shareholder (founder, participant) is the state has been returned with the signature of the head of state. 

In addition, the draft law on electronic agricultural receipts (No. 9266) was also returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine.

The Government Submitted a Draft Law on the State Agrarian Register to the Rada: What It Provides for05.03.24, 12:56 • 55852 views

Addendum

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine has already reacted to the signing of Law No. 5593-d. The Ministry emphasized that the adoption of the law is also part of the European integration process and the IMF program.

In addition, the law brings Ukraine closer to OECD standards and balances them with wartime requirements.

The President signed a law that sets out the rules for corporate governance of state-owned enterprises. This allows us to take the corporate reform to a new level and scale up the work that has been going on for 8 years. It is also an important signal to investors that Ukraine will act according to the rules that are clear to the civilized world. The basis of which is consistency and performance evaluation for the sake of efficiency

- said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

It is noted that during the work on draft law No. 5593-d, the Ministry involved a technical support project from the EBRD, and expert assistance was also provided by representatives of international organizations, including the EBRD, IMF, OECD, USAID, international partners, and MPs of Ukraine.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a lawthat simplifies the process of changing the designated purpose of land to attract investment faster to rebuild Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
United States Agency for International Development
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
