The Government Submitted a Draft Law on the State Agrarian Register to the Rada: What It Provides for

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered Draft Law No. 11063 "On the State Agrarian Register" in the Verkhovna Rada. The document improves the mechanism for providing support to Ukrainian farmers. UNN reports this with reference to the government portal.

Details

Reportedly, the draft law proposes to improve the mechanism for providing support through state and local budgets, international technical assistance, agricultural grants, or other assistance.

The draft law also expands the range of users of the registry. In particular, water user organizations, agribusiness entities, and domestic agricultural engineering enterprises are given the opportunity to register.

The draft law also provides for the possibility of forming extracts from the State Agrarian Register for the subjects of the State Agency for the Protection of Natural Resources, regarding information about themselves. This opportunity is also provided to third parties, in particular, state authorities, banks and other financial institutions, regarding the registration information on the subjects of the SAR with the consent of these subjects and in the amount determined by these subjects.

The draft law also amends the Laws of Ukraine "On State Support of Agriculture of Ukraine", "On Development and State Support of Small and Medium Enterprises of Ukraine", "On the Fund for Partial Guarantee of Loans in Agriculture", "On Peculiarities of Insurance of Agricultural Products with State Support", in particular, in terms of mandatory use of data from the State Register or its software tools for the provision of state support.

The draft law also proposes to bring the provisions governing the functioning of the State Agrarian Register in line with the requirements of the Law of Ukraine "On Public Electronic Registers".

Recall

On March 1, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine had approved and was submitting to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the State Agrarian Register to expand its functionality.