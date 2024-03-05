The Government Submitted a Draft Law on the State Agrarian Register to the Rada: What It Provides for

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 23030 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 80438 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 55356 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 239934 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 210125 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 183180 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225661 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250366 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156279 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371888 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 191617 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 73428 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 93843 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 58445 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 50942 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 27419 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 80448 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 239946 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 192221 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 210133 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15391 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23966 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24257 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 51366 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 58868 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The Government Submitted a Draft Law on the State Agrarian Register to the Rada: What It Provides for

Kyiv • UNN

 • 55852 views

The government has submitted to parliament a bill that will improve the mechanisms for supporting Ukrainian farmers.

The Government Submitted a Draft Law on the State Agrarian Register to the Rada: What It Provides for

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered Draft Law No. 11063 "On the State Agrarian Register" in the Verkhovna Rada. The document improves the mechanism for providing support to Ukrainian farmers. UNN reports this with reference to the government portal. 

Details 

Reportedly, the draft law proposes to improve the mechanism for providing support through state and local budgets, international technical assistance, agricultural grants, or other assistance. 

The draft law also expands the range of users of the registry. In particular, water user organizations, agribusiness entities, and domestic agricultural engineering enterprises are given the opportunity to register. 

The draft law also provides for the possibility of forming extracts from the State Agrarian Register for the subjects of the State Agency for the Protection of Natural Resources, regarding information about themselves. This opportunity is also provided to third parties, in particular, state authorities, banks and other financial institutions, regarding the registration information on the subjects of the SAR with the consent of these subjects and in the amount determined by these subjects.

The Cabinet of Ministers is working to expand the program of compensation for purchased domestic equipment - Shmyhal26.02.24, 16:06 • 27449 views

The draft law also amends the Laws of Ukraine "On State Support of Agriculture of Ukraine", "On Development and State Support of Small and Medium Enterprises of Ukraine", "On the Fund for Partial Guarantee of Loans in Agriculture", "On Peculiarities of Insurance of Agricultural Products with State Support", in particular, in terms of mandatory use of data from the State Register or its software tools for the provision of state support.

The draft law also proposes to bring the provisions governing the functioning of the State Agrarian Register in line with the requirements of the Law of Ukraine "On Public Electronic Registers".

Recall 

On March 1, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine had approved and was submitting to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the State Agrarian Register to expand its functionality. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyAgronomy news
Verkhovna Rada
Denis Shmyhal
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14