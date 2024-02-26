$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 42834 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 168359 views

The Cabinet of Ministers is working to expand the program of compensation for purchased domestic equipment - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27449 views

The government plans to expand the list of Ukrainian-made equipment eligible for state compensation.

The Cabinet of Ministers is working to expand the program of compensation for purchased domestic equipment - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to expand the list of Ukrainian-made equipment, the purchase of which will be compensated by the state. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a speech at the "Made in Ukraine" forum, UNN reports.

Details

"The second tool is compensation. In the state budget for 2024, we have allocated UAH 1 billion to compensate for the purchase of domestically produced agricultural machinery. In the future, this can create 9 thousand new jobs and generate up to UAH 1.5 billion in taxes to our budget. We see that this program is extremely popular - we have already received 4 thousand applications. Therefore, we are planning to extend the same mechanism to all equipment manufactured in Ukraine. This includes special and construction, municipal and other equipment, etc.", said Shmyhal.

He noted that the compensation program should become an incentive that will breathe new life into the Ukrainian automotive industry and "at the same time it will renew the technical capacities of communities and enterprises, accelerate recovery and modernization.

Recall

The Ukrainian government intends to intensify the School Bus program , which provides for the purchase of 1,500 buses over three years from a domestic manufacturer.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
