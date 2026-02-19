"Family photo," red caps, and "incredible friends": Trump's Peace Council inaugural meeting begins in the US

$43.290.03
Exclusive
03:01 PM
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
02:46 PM
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
01:31 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
12:37 PM
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:28 AM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Popular news
Large-scale drug network uncovered in special operation "Rubicon", 104 detained in Ukraine and abroad - Prosecutor General Kravchenko
February 19, 08:18 AM
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared
11:15 AM
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auction
12:06 PM
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch
12:42 PM
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign
02:22 PM
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign
02:22 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
01:31 PM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
11:28 AM
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared
11:15 AM
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal
February 18, 05:10 PM
UNN Lite
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch
12:42 PM
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auction
12:06 PM
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversary
February 18, 07:06 PM
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French Quarter
February 18, 12:23 PM
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first time
February 18, 11:16 AM
"Family photo," red caps, and "incredible friends": Trump's Peace Council inaugural meeting begins in the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

US President Donald Trump opened the first meeting of the Peace Council, calling it his most important undertaking. He welcomed world leaders, including representatives from Saudi Arabia and Hungary.

"Family photo," red caps, and "incredible friends": Trump's Peace Council inaugural meeting begins in the US

US President Donald Trump and other world leaders arrived at the first meeting of the Peace Council. Opening the event, the American leader called the Peace Council his most important undertaking, and the foreigners present - "incredible friends," UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Accompanied by Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump stood before the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Qatar, among others, for a group photo before discussing various parts of the president's peace plan for Gaza.

Several world leaders, including Javier Milei of Argentina, Viktor Orbán of Hungary, and others, wore red hats with the "USA" emblem and an American flag on the side and placed them on tables next to their countries' signs.

Member states of the Peace Council pledged over $5 billion for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip – Trump
15.02.26, 22:23

Add

In his opening remarks, Trump welcomed dozens of world leaders present and noted that many of them had become "my incredible friends."

"The Peace Council is one of the most important and significant undertakings, in my opinion, that I will be involved in," the US President said.

EU concerned about Trump's broad powers in Peace Council - Reuters
25.01.26, 03:52

Antonina Tumanova

