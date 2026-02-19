"Family photo," red caps, and "incredible friends": Trump's Peace Council inaugural meeting begins in the US

US President Donald Trump and other world leaders arrived at the first meeting of the Peace Council. Opening the event, the American leader called the Peace Council his most important undertaking, and the foreigners present - "incredible friends," UNN reports with reference to AP.

Accompanied by Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump stood before the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Qatar, among others, for a group photo before discussing various parts of the president's peace plan for Gaza.

Several world leaders, including Javier Milei of Argentina, Viktor Orbán of Hungary, and others, wore red hats with the "USA" emblem and an American flag on the side and placed them on tables next to their countries' signs.

Member states of the Peace Council pledged over $5 billion for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip – Trump

In his opening remarks, Trump welcomed dozens of world leaders present and noted that many of them had become "my incredible friends."

"The Peace Council is one of the most important and significant undertakings, in my opinion, that I will be involved in," the US President said.

