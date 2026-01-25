EU concerned about Trump's broad powers in Peace Council - Reuters

The European Union's foreign policy service has expressed concern over the "broad powers" of US President Donald Trump within the Peace Council he created. This is reported by Reuters, citing a confidential internal EU document, informs UNN.

Details

Thus, the Peace Council's Charter "raises concerns about the constitutional principles of the EU," and "the autonomy of the EU legal order also prevents the concentration of power in the hands of the chairman."

The document also states that the new Peace Council "deviates significantly" from the mandate approved by the United Nations Security Council in November, which focused exclusively on the conflict in Gaza. - the publication writes.

It is noted that several EU countries, including France and Spain, have already stated that they will not join the council.

"In its analysis, the EU diplomatic service noted that 'the provision that a member state's choice of its level of participation requires the approval of the chairman is an undue interference in the organizational autonomy of each member,'" the article says.

Recall

The Belgian authorities stated that they did not join the Peace Council, initiated by US President Donald Trump.

