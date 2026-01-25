EU concerned about Trump's broad powers in Peace Council - Reuters

$43.170.00
January 24, 06:16 PM
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Over 3,000 multi-story buildings in Kyiv remain without heating after the Russian attack on January 24 - KlitschkoJanuary 24, 04:09 PM • 3892 views
Energy workers restored electricity to 88,000 homes in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district after the Russian attack on January 24January 24, 05:13 PM • 5434 views
US publishes new national defense strategy: what changes regarding Russia and ChinaJanuary 24, 05:33 PM • 3736 views
Born in Kharkiv and recruited mercenaries in Syria for "Wagner": whom Russia sent to negotiations in Abu DhabiJanuary 24, 05:59 PM • 4134 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on January 24: police neutralized a half-ton warhead of an Iskander-M missilePhotoVideo08:15 PM • 5108 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 66226 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 80105 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 95412 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 89588 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 90591 views
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv
Kyiv Oblast
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 13586 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 14406 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 31388 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 31867 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 45172 views
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

EU concerned about Trump's broad powers in Peace Council - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

The EU's foreign policy service has expressed concern about US President Donald Trump's "broad powers" in the Peace Council. The Peace Council's statute "raises concerns about the EU's constitutional principles."

EU concerned about Trump's broad powers in Peace Council - Reuters

The European Union's foreign policy service has expressed concern over the "broad powers" of US President Donald Trump within the Peace Council he created. This is reported by Reuters, citing a confidential internal EU document, informs UNN.

Details

Thus, the Peace Council's Charter "raises concerns about the constitutional principles of the EU," and "the autonomy of the EU legal order also prevents the concentration of power in the hands of the chairman."

The document also states that the new Peace Council "deviates significantly" from the mandate approved by the United Nations Security Council in November, which focused exclusively on the conflict in Gaza.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that several EU countries, including France and Spain, have already stated that they will not join the council.

"In its analysis, the EU diplomatic service noted that 'the provision that a member state's choice of its level of participation requires the approval of the chairman is an undue interference in the organizational autonomy of each member,'" the article says.

Recall

The Belgian authorities stated that they did not join the Peace Council, initiated by US President Donald Trump.

End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?22.01.26, 13:29 • 80629 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations Security Council
Reuters
France
Belgium
Spain
Gaza Strip