Fake "reservation" from mobilization: Ministry of Veterans Affairs launches official investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs has launched an official investigation into information regarding the reservation of blogger Volodymyr Petrov at the National Military Memorial Cemetery. The head of the agency, Natalia Kalmykova, announced this during the question hour to the government in the Verkhovna Rada.

Fake "reservation" from mobilization: Ministry of Veterans Affairs launches official investigation
Photo: Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine has launched an official investigation into information regarding the reservation of blogger Volodymyr Petrov at the National Military Memorial Cemetery. This was announced by the head of the department, Natalia Kalmykova, during the question hour to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kalmykova, the ministry has launched a corresponding official investigation.

Regarding reservations at the NVMC, we have launched an official investigation to identify, if there are such facts, non-compliance with legislation in the field of reservation during mobilization and martial law.

- Kalmykova stated.

Context

On January 15, Ukrainian People's Deputies summoned the head of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, Natalia Kalmykova, to report to the Verkhovna Rada. The reason for the summons was the use of the National Military Memorial Cemetery to provide fake mobilization exemptions, in particular, to YouTube channel "ISLND TV" hosts Serhiy Ivanov and Volodymyr Petrov.

Before that, People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak released a video on his YouTube channel, where he states that YouTube channel "ISLND TV" hosts Serhiy Ivanov and Volodymyr Petrov have mobilization exemptions from the ranks of the Defense Forces, for which taxpayers' money is being spent.

According to Zheleznyak, Petrov has been working at the State Institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery" since July 31, 2025, while Ivanov works at "Energoatom."

Recall

On November 10, 2025, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, including JSC "NAEK "Energoatom." The operation was named "Midas."

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

This scandal led to the resignation of Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko, who was previously Minister of Energy, as well as his successor at the Ministry of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk. Both decisions were adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on November 19, 2025.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Ukraine