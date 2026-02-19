Expert explained what can realistically be done before next winter to ensure cities have heat

Restoring the operation of Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and simultaneously preparing a long-term program to strengthen urban energy systems for 2-5 years is a realistic approach, whereas it is technically impossible to quickly replace CHPP generation in one inter-heating season. This was stated by Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Center, during a briefing "The situation in the state's energy sector after the enemy's latest attacks" on February 19, as reported by UNN.

According to him, the first stage should be to restore the ability of CHPPs in large cities to at least generate heat and electricity. Kharchenko noted that the time between heating seasons might be enough to "stabilize heating systems," but this period is insufficient for a fundamental change in the situation.

The expert emphasized that it is impossible to completely replace what CHPPs produce today in cities where heating systems have been built for decades within one season.

It is impossible to completely replace what CHPPs generate in large cities during the inter-heating season. This is possible within 3-5 years and with large investments. - said Kharchenko.

He clarified that for Kyiv alone, according to a conservative estimate, decentralizing the volume currently provided by CHPPs could require about 7 billion euros, as well as a huge amount of work to make such a scenario a reality.

The energy specialist also emphasized the importance of the ongoing active dialogue between experts, legislators, and the government regarding which solutions can be implemented in time and which cannot. In his opinion, quite realistic action plans are being formed, which include simultaneous preparation for the next heating season and the launch of a medium- and long-term program to strengthen urban energy systems.

Separately, he noted that large-scale projects will require significant interaction with international partners, as there are currently insufficient resources within the country for such funding. Among the positive signals, Kharchenko named the leadership of the Ministry of Energy and the active work of the Recovery Agency on practical steps and planning further actions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is preparing solutions for the reconstruction and renewal of community energy supply. A coordination center will be created at the government level to systematize community experience.