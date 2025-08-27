$41.400.03
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
03:38 PM • 16755 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 91830 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 62111 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 35961 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 56504 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 46163 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 45763 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 114690 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 120648 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
European countries may initiate the process of imposing UN sanctions against Iran on Thursday - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 602 views

Britain, France, and Germany are likely to begin the process of reinstating UN sanctions against Iran on Thursday. This is due to Tehran's failure to fulfill its obligations regarding the nuclear program, although diplomats hope for further negotiations.

European countries may initiate the process of imposing UN sanctions against Iran on Thursday - Reuters

Great Britain, France, and Germany are likely to initiate the process of reinstating UN sanctions against Iran on Thursday. However, they still hope that Tehran will, within 30 days, make commitments regarding its nuclear program that will convince them to postpone concrete actions, Reuters reports, citing four European diplomats, according to UNN.

Details

Missions from the three countries, known as the E3, met with Iranian representatives on Tuesday to try to revive diplomatic talks on the nuclear program before they lose the opportunity in mid-October to reinstate sanctions against Tehran that were lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Four Western diplomats stated that Tuesday's talks did not result in sufficiently tangible commitments from Iran, although they believe there are opportunities for further diplomacy in the coming weeks.

Diplomats said the E3 decided to initiate the so-called snapback of UN sanctions, possibly as early as Thursday, due to accusations that Iran violated the 2015 deal with world powers, which was intended to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

The West claims that the development of Iran's nuclear program goes beyond civilian needs, while Tehran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

The process will take 30 days before sanctions are reinstated, which will affect Iran's financial, banking, hydrocarbon, and defense sectors.

Real negotiations will begin after the letter (to the UN Security Council) is submitted

- said a Western diplomat who wished to remain anonymous.

A spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry stated that launching sanctions remains an option for the E3. Tehran has warned of a "harsh response" if sanctions are reinstated.

Addition

IAEA inspectors resumed work in Iran after evacuation, but there is no final agreement on cooperation. Tehran insists on the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

Iranian Council member Seyed Mohammad Sadr accused Russia of transferring data on Iranian air defense systems to Israel during the June 2025 conflict. This incident, he said, indicates the illusory nature of Moscow and Tehran's "strategic alliance."

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
International Atomic Energy Agency
SWIFT
Reuters
United Nations
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Iran