Great Britain, France, and Germany are likely to initiate the process of reinstating UN sanctions against Iran on Thursday. However, they still hope that Tehran will, within 30 days, make commitments regarding its nuclear program that will convince them to postpone concrete actions, Reuters reports, citing four European diplomats, according to UNN.

Missions from the three countries, known as the E3, met with Iranian representatives on Tuesday to try to revive diplomatic talks on the nuclear program before they lose the opportunity in mid-October to reinstate sanctions against Tehran that were lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Four Western diplomats stated that Tuesday's talks did not result in sufficiently tangible commitments from Iran, although they believe there are opportunities for further diplomacy in the coming weeks.

Diplomats said the E3 decided to initiate the so-called snapback of UN sanctions, possibly as early as Thursday, due to accusations that Iran violated the 2015 deal with world powers, which was intended to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

The West claims that the development of Iran's nuclear program goes beyond civilian needs, while Tehran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

The process will take 30 days before sanctions are reinstated, which will affect Iran's financial, banking, hydrocarbon, and defense sectors.

Real negotiations will begin after the letter (to the UN Security Council) is submitted - said a Western diplomat who wished to remain anonymous.

A spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry stated that launching sanctions remains an option for the E3. Tehran has warned of a "harsh response" if sanctions are reinstated.

IAEA inspectors resumed work in Iran after evacuation, but there is no final agreement on cooperation. Tehran insists on the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

Iranian Council member Seyed Mohammad Sadr accused Russia of transferring data on Iranian air defense systems to Israel during the June 2025 conflict. This incident, he said, indicates the illusory nature of Moscow and Tehran's "strategic alliance."