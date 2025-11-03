$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
02:21 PM • 506 views
European Commission: work on meeting Ukraine's financial needs in 2026-2027 continues
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 8234 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 8352 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 10926 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
08:56 AM • 26311 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 31909 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29295 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
November 3, 08:09 AM • 25028 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 26782 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 41433 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 37622 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of EnergyNovember 3, 08:31 AM • 29728 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 32501 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband10:05 AM • 13582 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 22610 views
Publications
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 8256 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank12:30 PM • 12718 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 22737 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 32626 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 37743 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
António Costa
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhoto10:50 AM • 10661 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband10:05 AM • 13684 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 26422 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 47679 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 97783 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Gold
The Guardian
S-400 missile system

European Commission: work on meeting Ukraine's financial needs in 2026-2027 continues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

The European Commission confirmed the commitments made at the EU summit to meet Ukraine's financial needs in 2026 and 2027, continuing work, including on a "reparations loan." The issue will be discussed again at the European Council in December, after the Belgian Prime Minister blocked the use of frozen Russian assets at the October summit.

European Commission: work on meeting Ukraine's financial needs in 2026-2027 continues

At the recent EU summit, the commitment to meet Ukraine's financial needs in 2026 and 2027 was confirmed, relevant work is underway, and the "reparation loan" is still in focus, said European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho during a briefing on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"The European Council asked us to propose options. We are working on this, focusing on the 'reparation loan', and also intensively responding to the questions that were raised at the European Council," Pinho said.

"At this moment, we are still working on ensuring that we can indeed meet Ukraine's financial needs, as was also reiterated and confirmed in the conclusions of the European Council. The methods and means to achieve this goal may still be discussed, but there was a commitment, a confirmation of the European Council's commitment to indeed meet Ukraine's financial needs in 2026 and 2027," the European Commission spokeswoman said.

She indicated that the European Council would return to this issue in December.

"We are working to really make sure that we can meet the financial needs, this is a priority, and this is what was discussed, in particular, at the European Council, and will be discussed again at the European Council in December," Pinho noted.

When asked whether there is a connection between EU and IMF financial assistance for Ukraine, as reported in the press, the European Commission spokeswoman said: "Let's also reiterate that we have not yet reached the goal and are actively working to agree on funds that could ensure the fulfillment of the European Council's commitments to meet Ukraine's financial needs."

The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico03.11.25, 10:09 • 25035 views

"Of course, there are contacts with other potential partners and institutions, and regarding the conditions that the IMF needs, I think you need to contact the IMF, but, of course, we take into account the broader context and their contacts with all stakeholders," said European Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari.

Recall

At the EU summit on October 23, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever took an uncompromising stance on the use of frozen Russian assets, which were proposed to be used for a "reparation loan" for Ukraine. This led to a halt in plans that European officials had been working on for months.

Before the summit, the European Commission proposed using Russian central bank assets frozen in the Belgian central securities depository Euroclear in response to the war to finance a "reparation loan" for Ukraine.

Previously, the figure of 140 billion euros was mentioned. However, the press learned about a possible additional 25 billion.

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
Bart De Wever
Euroclear
European Commission
European Council
Belgium
Ukraine