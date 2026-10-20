Europe is preparing two scenarios for Putin to end the war in Ukraine — FT

Europe is ready to offer Russian dictator Vladimir Putin two scenarios for ending the war in Ukraine. This is reported by Financial Times columnist Gideon Rachman, according to UNN.

Details

According to his information, the EU is proposing either freezing hostilities along the current front line with a guarantee that Ukraine will not join NATO, or handing Russia the entire Donbas and allowing Kyiv to join the Alliance.

If negotiations between Europe and Putin do begin, the Russian president will most likely be offered two settlement options. Both options could be perceived in Ukraine as a betrayal. However, given war fatigue within the country, Zelenskyy will probably be able to convince society to accept either of them - Rachman notes.

He adds that, at the same time, Europeans are much less confident that Putin himself will agree to such terms. Nevertheless, they consider it important to begin a direct dialogue with the Russian side.

To remind

The day before, US President Donald Trump made an ambiguous statement regarding negotiations to end the war in Ukraine and again hinted that it was time for "someone else" to speak on behalf of Kyiv.

Ukraine Wants to Resume Trilateral Talks with the U.S. and Russia — Sybiha Reveals Kyiv’s Position