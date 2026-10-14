Ukraine Wants to Resume Trilateral Talks with the U.S. and Russia — Sybiha Reveals Kyiv’s Position

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine is interested in restoring the trilateral negotiating format involving Kyiv, Washington, and Moscow. At the same time, the Ukrainian side seeks to maintain the momentum of diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said during a televised marathon on October 14, reports UNN.

We are interested in restoring the trilateral negotiating format and maintaining the momentum of the peace process with the involvement of the United States - Sybiha said.

As of October 14, however, there are no final agreements regarding the date and location of a new round of talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. There is also no public confirmation that the Russian side is ready to participate in the next meeting.

Zelenskyy expects the American side to be able to organize a trilateral meeting in October

Context

The previous round of trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia took place in Geneva in February 2026. The negotiating process subsequently came to a de facto standstill.

At the beginning of October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the American side had proposed holding a new trilateral meeting at the technical level by the end of the month. The United Arab Emirates was considered one possible location for the talks. Ukraine agreed to Washington's proposal but was awaiting Moscow's response.

From October 9 to 12, representatives of Ukraine and the United States held consultations in Miami. Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner took part in the discussions on the American side. The issues discussed included the possibility of resuming the negotiating process, security guarantees for Ukraine, and prospects for a mutual cessation of strikes on energy infrastructure.

On October 12, Sybiha also noted that achieving a genuine breakthrough in the peace process might require negotiations at the level of national leaders, since meetings between delegations had not yet produced the result necessary to end the war.

The following day, October 13, Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian negotiating team had conveyed proposals to American representatives regarding the organization of new meetings. The president emphasized Ukraine's readiness for further diplomatic contacts in the near future.

We remind you

The United States and Russia may hold new talks by the end of the year. The Kremlin made this statement on October 13.