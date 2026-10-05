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Zelenskyy expects the American side to be able to organize a trilateral meeting in October

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

Zelenskyy hopes that the United States will organize a meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and America in October. Kyiv is ready for negotiations, but is waiting for Moscow to be ready.

Zelenskyy expects the American side to be able to organize a trilateral meeting in October

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that in October the American side will manage to organize a trilateral meeting involving russia, UNN reports. 

The leaders see what is happening and that russia definitely has no intention of moving from escalation to negotiations. Of course, we are using all possible options to invigorate diplomacy. I expect that in October the American side will manage to organize a trilateral meeting. Our team is ready for the meeting. Readiness is needed from russia. Diplomacy needs to become one of russia’s priorities as well 

- Zelenskyy said. 

He added that, instead, russia is currently focused solely on strikes against Ukraine and destabilizing activity in Europe.

putin currently knows the situation in Europe, in specific countries, and the statistics on strikes much better than what is actually happening on the front. His priorities are clear. An important task for America and all our other strong partners is to push russia toward diplomacy, toward real steps instead of killings 

- Zelenskyy added. 

We would like to remind you

The American side proposed holding a technical meeting between Ukraine, russia, and the United States by the end of October. Ukraine is ready to participate in the negotiations. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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