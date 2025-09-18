The 19th package of sanctions against Russia may be presented in the EU this week: cryptocurrencies, banks and energy are under fire - Bloomberg

The European Union plans to present its latest package of proposed sanctions against Russia to member states as early as Friday, September 19. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the package, the 19th since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, would target cryptocurrencies, banks and energy.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump, during a phone call with the head of the European Commission, stated that he prefers tariffs over sanctions. It is noted that the US is pressuring its allies in the G7 to impose tariffs of up to 100% on China and India for their purchases of Russian oil. According to Trump, this should force Putin to sit down at the negotiating table with Ukraine. But it is likely that this demand will not be supported by other G7 members.

Currently, members of the group of seven major countries are working on a package of proposals that they plan to finalize within the next two weeks.

