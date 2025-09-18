The 19th package of sanctions against Russia may be presented in the EU this week: cryptocurrencies, banks and energy are under fire - Bloomberg

$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
10:41 AM • 492 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 4590 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 4928 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM • 6620 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 14695 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
06:08 AM • 12399 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 37291 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 41485 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 32373 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 31231 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
4m/s
70%
751mm
Popular news
What happens to bodies returned to Ukraine through repatriation: details from the Ministry of Internal AffairsSeptember 18, 01:05 AM • 17895 views
"Movement has begun": Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions gives forecast for 19th EU package against RussiaSeptember 18, 02:08 AM • 19295 views
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: warehouse premises caught fire in Boryspil districtSeptember 18, 02:24 AM • 13700 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation05:59 AM • 12203 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 7974 views
Publications
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 4576 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 8228 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 14687 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 37287 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM • 38637 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation05:59 AM • 12308 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 20055 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 20576 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 19382 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 48830 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
WhatsApp
YouTube
E-6 Mercury

The 19th package of sanctions against Russia may be presented in the EU this week: cryptocurrencies, banks and energy are under fire - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

The European Union will present its 19th package of sanctions against Russia to member states on September 19. It will target cryptocurrencies, banks and energy.

The 19th package of sanctions against Russia may be presented in the EU this week: cryptocurrencies, banks and energy are under fire - Bloomberg

The European Union plans to present its latest package of proposed sanctions against Russia to member states as early as Friday, September 19. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the package, the 19th since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, would target cryptocurrencies, banks and energy.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump, during a phone call with the head of the European Commission, stated that he prefers tariffs over sanctions. It is noted that the US is pressuring its allies in the G7 to impose tariffs of up to 100% on China and India for their purchases of Russian oil. According to Trump, this should force Putin to sit down at the negotiating table with Ukraine. But it is likely that this demand will not be supported by other G7 members.

Currently, members of the group of seven major countries are working on a package of proposals that they plan to finalize within the next two weeks.

European Commission announces expected timeline for 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico18.09.25, 13:21 • 738 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
European Commission
G7
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
India
European Union
China
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine