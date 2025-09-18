$41.190.02
Exclusive
09:39 AM
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
07:58 AM
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
06:08 AM
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
Publications
Exclusives
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:39 AM
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
07:58 AM
European Commission announces expected timeline for 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

The European Commission informed EU member state ambassadors about the expected 19th package of sanctions against Russia on Friday, September 19, or Monday, September 22. EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas emphasized the need to increase pressure on Russian banks, energy companies, and cryptocurrency exchanges.

European Commission announces expected timeline for 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico

The European Commission informed the ambassadors of the EU member states that they should expect a new, 19th, package of sanctions against Russia on Friday, September 19, or Monday, September 22, while some officials hoped that it could arrive earlier, Politico reports with reference to sources, writes UNN.

Details

"The European Commission was expected to release its 19th package of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday. But ambitious demands from US President Donald Trump to Europe as payment for American sanctions caused surprise in Brussels, complicating the process," the publication says.

EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas told reporters on Wednesday that the European Commission would soon present the 19th package of sanctions against Russia. "Russia is testing the West," Kallas said. "If Putin senses any weakness, he will continue to advance, because he wants to test us. Europe must respond firmly."

"We must hit Russian banks, energy companies, cryptocurrency exchanges, and shadow fleet vessels harder. Depriving Moscow of the funds to wage war is crucial to ending this conflict," Kallas said.

On Wednesday, the European Commission informed EU ambassadors that they should expect the sanctions package on Friday or Monday, two diplomats said. However, as sources told the publication, some officials hoped that it could arrive earlier.

- the publication says.

It is noted that in the EU, Hungary and Slovakia are slowing down progress in efforts to end their dependence on Russian energy. And that "Kallas did not mention oil import cuts (Trump's demand) in her list of topics for future sanctions."

EU plans to strengthen a new package of sanctions against Russia amid Trump's pressure: Handelsblatt revealed plans for India and China17.09.25, 16:58 • 3824 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
