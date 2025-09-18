European Commission announces expected timeline for 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico

The European Commission informed the ambassadors of the EU member states that they should expect a new, 19th, package of sanctions against Russia on Friday, September 19, or Monday, September 22, while some officials hoped that it could arrive earlier, Politico reports with reference to sources, writes UNN.

Details

"The European Commission was expected to release its 19th package of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday. But ambitious demands from US President Donald Trump to Europe as payment for American sanctions caused surprise in Brussels, complicating the process," the publication says.

EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas told reporters on Wednesday that the European Commission would soon present the 19th package of sanctions against Russia. "Russia is testing the West," Kallas said. "If Putin senses any weakness, he will continue to advance, because he wants to test us. Europe must respond firmly."

"We must hit Russian banks, energy companies, cryptocurrency exchanges, and shadow fleet vessels harder. Depriving Moscow of the funds to wage war is crucial to ending this conflict," Kallas said.

On Wednesday, the European Commission informed EU ambassadors that they should expect the sanctions package on Friday or Monday, two diplomats said. However, as sources told the publication, some officials hoped that it could arrive earlier. - the publication says.

It is noted that in the EU, Hungary and Slovakia are slowing down progress in efforts to end their dependence on Russian energy. And that "Kallas did not mention oil import cuts (Trump's demand) in her list of topics for future sanctions."

