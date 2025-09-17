EU plans to strengthen a new package of sanctions against Russia amid Trump's pressure: Handelsblatt revealed plans for India and China

Brussels plans to present a new package of sanctions against Russia on Friday, September 19, Handelsblatt reports, writes UNN.

Details

"The European Commission plans to present a new, strengthened package of sanctions against Russia this week," the publication writes.

As noted, the goal is, on the one hand, to accelerate the pan-European rejection of Russian oil and gas. "On the other hand, the European Commission wants to increase pressure on India and China, which continue to import large volumes of oil from Russia and thereby support the Russian military economy," the publication says.

The planned 19th package of EU sanctions was initially unexpectedly postponed.

EU postponed presentation of 19th package of sanctions against Russia after Trump's demands - Bloomberg

"Instead of the expected Tuesday, the package is now to be presented on Friday. As Handelsblatt learned from insiders, the European Commission wants to expand the package in response to Russian provocations and US pressure," the publication notes.

Reportedly, the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia targets banks, the energy sector, and the shadow fleet. "Under pressure from the US, India and China are also in the EU's focus," the publication writes.

In particular, it is reported that "the EU is now planning new sanctions against banks and oil refineries in India and China that are involved in trading Russian oil."

