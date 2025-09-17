EU plans to strengthen a new package of sanctions against Russia amid Trump's pressure: Handelsblatt revealed plans for India and China

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
12:33 PM • 5868 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
09:20 AM • 22973 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 32572 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 34431 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 94613 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 112917 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 52937 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 61926 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 101634 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 31531 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.2m/s
88%
749mm
Popular news
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MPSeptember 17, 04:55 AM • 39942 views
Over 300 companies in Ukraine generated billions in revenue despite NSDC sanctionsPhotoSeptember 17, 06:46 AM • 19315 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 41191 views
Father of Iryna Zarutska, killed in the USA, left the country; information that he was not allowed to leave is false - Demchenko10:56 AM • 9486 views
King Charles can influence Trump's stance on Ukraine - Politico11:08 AM • 15739 views
Publications
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 8182 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 41416 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 94614 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 112917 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 61435 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Charles III
William, Prince of Wales
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 36160 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 41701 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 71103 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 68551 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 72850 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Falcon 9
Dragon 2
Financial Times

EU plans to strengthen a new package of sanctions against Russia amid Trump's pressure: Handelsblatt revealed plans for India and China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 940 views

The European Commission plans to present a new package of sanctions against Russia on September 19, which aims to accelerate the rejection of Russian energy carriers. Under pressure from the United States, the EU is also considering sanctions against banks and oil refineries in India and China that trade in Russian oil.

EU plans to strengthen a new package of sanctions against Russia amid Trump's pressure: Handelsblatt revealed plans for India and China

Brussels plans to present a new package of sanctions against Russia on Friday, September 19, Handelsblatt reports, writes UNN.

Details

"The European Commission plans to present a new, strengthened package of sanctions against Russia this week," the publication writes.

As noted, the goal is, on the one hand, to accelerate the pan-European rejection of Russian oil and gas. "On the other hand, the European Commission wants to increase pressure on India and China, which continue to import large volumes of oil from Russia and thereby support the Russian military economy," the publication says.

The planned 19th package of EU sanctions was initially unexpectedly postponed.

EU postponed presentation of 19th package of sanctions against Russia after Trump's demands - Bloomberg16.09.25, 14:01 • 4474 views

"Instead of the expected Tuesday, the package is now to be presented on Friday. As Handelsblatt learned from insiders, the European Commission wants to expand the package in response to Russian provocations and US pressure," the publication notes.

Reportedly, the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia targets banks, the energy sector, and the shadow fleet. "Under pressure from the US, India and China are also in the EU's focus," the publication writes.

In particular, it is reported that "the EU is now planning new sanctions against banks and oil refineries in India and China that are involved in trading Russian oil."

"The package cannot be postponed": the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the stage of development of the 19th package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation17.09.25, 16:31 • 1022 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
India
European Union
Brussels
China
United States