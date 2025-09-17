"The package cannot be postponed": the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the stage of development of the 19th package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation

According to Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi, discussions are currently underway between European partners regarding the details of the 19th package of sanctions, and the issue of postponing the package is not on the table. Ukraine insists on striking key sectors of the Russian economy - energy, military, finance, and IT, writes UNN.

Details

From the EU and the US, the pressure (sanctional - ed.) must be synchronized, coordinated. We believe that these decisions should be made as soon as possible. Ukraine, firstly, has itself presented elements of further sanctional pressure, as if waves of pressure. And you know that often Ukrainian proposals get into the decisions of partners, there you saw... restrictions in the energy sector, lowering price caps on oil, limiting ways to circumvent sanctions, secondary sanctions, duties, there are many of these elements. - Tykhyi explained.

He added that Ukraine continues to insist on strengthening sanctions in those sectors of the Russian economy that are of particular economic importance.

Where real pain can be inflicted on Putin's regime. This is the military, energy, trade and financial IT sector, further individual sanctions, visa restrictions against citizens of the aggressor state, combating the entry of sanctions, making it impossible to circumvent them. We see that the sanctions pressure continues and no one can weaken it. - the spokesman emphasized.

He noted that Ukraine expects that during the Danish presidency of the EU Council, sanctions pressure will be further increased. When asked whether the work on the 19th package of sanctions is not being postponed, Tykhyi noted that this is not the case.

The package cannot be postponed or not postponed. Work is constantly underway on each package. They are adopted by consensus among member states. And as of now, we are working on building such a consensus, it is inappropriate to talk about any postponement. Moreover, when expectations are raised that sanctions will be adopted on this day, it encourages everyone who tries to hinder, to add some exceptions. This only increases the price and encourages them to become more active. - the spokesman explained.

Tykhyi noted that the sanctions package promises to be no less strong than the previous one.

Recall

The European Union postponed the official introduction of another package of sanctions against Russia after US President Donald Trump demanded stricter European measures as a condition for the US to proceed with its own sanctions.

The international working group on sanctions against Russia has prepared new proposals to increase pressure so that Russia agrees to a ceasefire. Among the proposals are additional sanctions against the energy and financial sectors, confiscation of frozen Russian assets, and restrictions on Russia's access to Western military technologies.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the European Commission will soon present a new package of sanctions against Russia, covering cryptocurrencies, the banking sector, and energy. This will increase economic pressure on the Kremlin in coordination with the US, accelerating the rejection of fossil fuel imports from Russia.