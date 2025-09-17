"The package cannot be postponed": the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the stage of development of the 19th package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation

$41.180.06
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
09:20 AM • 19448 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
September 17, 05:30 AM • 29811 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 31957 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 90913 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
September 16, 03:22 PM • 109833 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
September 16, 02:08 PM • 52470 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 61577 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
September 16, 10:07 AM • 100726 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
September 16, 09:54 AM • 31450 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of SwedenSeptember 17, 03:37 AM • 48963 views
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MPSeptember 17, 04:55 AM • 37452 views
Over 300 companies in Ukraine generated billions in revenue despite NSDC sanctionsPhotoSeptember 17, 06:46 AM • 16806 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 36746 views
King Charles can influence Trump's stance on Ukraine - Politico11:08 AM • 12903 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 4662 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 37217 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 90943 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
September 16, 03:22 PM • 109856 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 59091 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Tusk
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
United States
Belarus
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 34658 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 40318 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 69833 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 67366 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 71707 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Falcon 9
Dragon 2
Financial Times

"The package cannot be postponed": the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the stage of development of the 19th package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Discussions are ongoing between European partners regarding the details of the 19th sanctions package. Ukraine insists on striking Russia's energy, military, financial, and IT sectors.

"The package cannot be postponed": the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the stage of development of the 19th package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation

According to Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi, discussions are currently underway between European partners regarding the details of the 19th package of sanctions, and the issue of postponing the package is not on the table. Ukraine insists on striking key sectors of the Russian economy - energy, military, finance, and IT, writes UNN.

Details

From the EU and the US, the pressure (sanctional - ed.) must be synchronized, coordinated. We believe that these decisions should be made as soon as possible. Ukraine, firstly, has itself presented elements of further sanctional pressure, as if waves of pressure. And you know that often Ukrainian proposals get into the decisions of partners, there you saw... restrictions in the energy sector, lowering price caps on oil, limiting ways to circumvent sanctions, secondary sanctions, duties, there are many of these elements.

- Tykhyi explained.

He added that Ukraine continues to insist on strengthening sanctions in those sectors of the Russian economy that are of particular economic importance.

Where real pain can be inflicted on Putin's regime. This is the military, energy, trade and financial IT sector, further individual sanctions, visa restrictions against citizens of the aggressor state, combating the entry of sanctions, making it impossible to circumvent them. We see that the sanctions pressure continues and no one can weaken it.

 - the spokesman emphasized.

He noted that Ukraine expects that during the Danish presidency of the EU Council, sanctions pressure will be further increased. When asked whether the work on the 19th package of sanctions is not being postponed, Tykhyi noted that this is not the case.

The package cannot be postponed or not postponed. Work is constantly underway on each package. They are adopted by consensus among member states. And as of now, we are working on building such a consensus, it is inappropriate to talk about any postponement. Moreover, when expectations are raised that sanctions will be adopted on this day, it encourages everyone who tries to hinder, to add some exceptions. This only increases the price and encourages them to become more active.

- the spokesman explained.

Tykhyi noted that the sanctions package promises to be no less strong than the previous one.

Recall

The European Union postponed the official introduction of another package of sanctions against Russia after US President Donald Trump demanded stricter European measures as a condition for the US to proceed with its own sanctions.

The international working group on sanctions against Russia has prepared new proposals to increase pressure so that Russia agrees to a ceasefire. Among the proposals are additional sanctions against the energy and financial sectors, confiscation of frozen Russian assets, and restrictions on Russia's access to Western military technologies.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the European Commission will soon present a new package of sanctions against Russia, covering cryptocurrencies, the banking sector, and energy. This will increase economic pressure on the Kremlin in coordination with the US, accelerating the rejection of fossil fuel imports from Russia.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
