EU ministers recalled that a ceasefire is a prerequisite for Russia-Ukraine negotiations, but Putin ignores it

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known
In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

EU ministers recalled that a ceasefire is a prerequisite for Russia-Ukraine negotiations, but Putin ignores it

Kyiv

EU ministers stressed that negotiations with Russia are possible only after a ceasefire, but Putin ignores the deadline. Zelenskyy will wait for the Russian president in Turkey.

EU ministers recalled that a ceasefire is a prerequisite for Russia-Ukraine negotiations, but Putin ignores it

A 30-day cessation of hostilities in the Russian-Ukrainian war remains a prerequisite for negotiations. This is stated in a statement by representatives of the European Commission and the heads of the EU foreign ministries. However, Putin obviously ignored the deadline on Monday, May 12.

This is written by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

The Kremlin must understand that the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine before negotiations is important. This is what EU leaders warn, in particular the foreign ministers of France, Spain, Germany, Italy and the European Commission.

This position emerged despite the fact that US President Donald Trump wrote on Sunday that Ukraine should "IMMEDIATELY" agree to Putin's proposal to hold talks this Thursday in Turkey - even without a ceasefire.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin is obviously ignoring Monday, May 12, set by European allies as the deadline for the start of a ceasefire, the publication writes.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaya Kallas accused Putin of "playing games" and said:

If they continue to constantly bomb Ukraine, if there is no ceasefire, there can be no negotiations under fire

Arriving in London for talks with other European foreign ministers on Monday, Kallas said:

In order to start any peace talks, there must be a ceasefire, and we also need to see that Russia wants this - to show goodwill, sit down and talk to Ukraine

It should be noted that, repeating his call for a ceasefire on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky nevertheless wrote that he would wait for Putin in Turkey on Thursday.

Let's remind

Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Pope Leo XIV peace, the release of prisoners, the return of deported children and a ceasefire. He also invited to pay a visit to Ukraine.

Serhiy Leshchenko stated that Zelensky is going to Istanbul, and Putin is not.

China declares support for peaceful efforts regarding Ukraine and is ready to cooperate with the international community. Beijing stresses the need for a fair and lasting peace agreement.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

