EU ministers recalled that a ceasefire is a prerequisite for Russia-Ukraine negotiations, but Putin ignores it

A 30-day cessation of hostilities in the Russian-Ukrainian war remains a prerequisite for negotiations. This is stated in a statement by representatives of the European Commission and the heads of the EU foreign ministries. However, Putin obviously ignored the deadline on Monday, May 12.

This is written by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

The Kremlin must understand that the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine before negotiations is important. This is what EU leaders warn, in particular the foreign ministers of France, Spain, Germany, Italy and the European Commission.

This position emerged despite the fact that US President Donald Trump wrote on Sunday that Ukraine should "IMMEDIATELY" agree to Putin's proposal to hold talks this Thursday in Turkey - even without a ceasefire.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin is obviously ignoring Monday, May 12, set by European allies as the deadline for the start of a ceasefire, the publication writes.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaya Kallas accused Putin of "playing games" and said:

If they continue to constantly bomb Ukraine, if there is no ceasefire, there can be no negotiations under fire

Arriving in London for talks with other European foreign ministers on Monday, Kallas said:

In order to start any peace talks, there must be a ceasefire, and we also need to see that Russia wants this - to show goodwill, sit down and talk to Ukraine

It should be noted that, repeating his call for a ceasefire on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky nevertheless wrote that he would wait for Putin in Turkey on Thursday.

Let's remind

Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Pope Leo XIV peace, the release of prisoners, the return of deported children and a ceasefire. He also invited to pay a visit to Ukraine.

Serhiy Leshchenko stated that Zelensky is going to Istanbul, and Putin is not.

China declares support for peaceful efforts regarding Ukraine and is ready to cooperate with the international community. Beijing stresses the need for a fair and lasting peace agreement.