Enemy attacks cut off power to some residents in three regions, schedules in some regions

As a result of Russia's night attacks, some residents of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions were left without electricity. In some regions, power outage schedules are in effect.
Russian morning attacks left some residents in three regions of Ukraine without electricity; in some regions, power outage schedules are in effect, the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday, writes UNN.
"Tonight, Russia once again attacked energy infrastructure facilities in several regions. As a result, consumers in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions are without power," the Ministry of Energy reported.
Energy workers, as indicated, are doing everything possible to restore power to all subscribers as soon as possible.
In some regions of Ukraine, hourly outage schedules are in effect for all categories of consumers, as well as power limitation schedules for industry.
Consumers in regions with hourly outages were urged to use electricity sparingly throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.
