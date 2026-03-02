Enemy attacks cut off power to some residents in three regions, schedules in some regions

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
March 1, 08:23 PM • 24881 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 47838 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 46525 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 52559 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 62955 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 69214 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 73696 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 78637 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 81144 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 75541 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3.7m/s
75%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US rushes to destroy Iran's missile and drone forces before air defense missile stocks run out - WSJMarch 1, 11:32 PM • 32697 views
Occupiers steal electricity from temporarily occupied territories for the needs of southern Russia - CNSMarch 2, 12:05 AM • 34874 views
Oil price jumps 10% after strikes on Iran, possible surge to $100 a barrel - ReutersMarch 2, 12:42 AM • 32107 views
Merz supported US and Israeli actions against Iran, calling its regime terroristMarch 2, 01:16 AM • 33470 views
British base in Cyprus attacked after UK granted US permission for strikes on Iranian targets - mediaMarch 2, 01:51 AM • 33012 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 110795 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 116556 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 98578 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 99851 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 99775 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Ukraine
Kuwait
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 58555 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 56731 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 52931 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 51554 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 64176 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Kh-101
McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle
The New York Times

Enemy attacks cut off power to some residents in three regions, schedules in some regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1754 views

As a result of Russia's night attacks, some residents of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions were left without electricity. In some regions, power outage schedules are in effect.

Enemy attacks cut off power to some residents in three regions, schedules in some regions

Russian morning attacks left some residents in three regions of Ukraine without electricity; in some regions, power outage schedules are in effect, the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Enemy attacks

"Tonight, Russia once again attacked energy infrastructure facilities in several regions. As a result, consumers in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions are without power," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Energy workers, as indicated, are doing everything possible to restore power to all subscribers as soon as possible.

Schedules and emergency outages

In some regions of Ukraine, hourly outage schedules are in effect for all categories of consumers, as well as power limitation schedules for industry.

Consumers in regions with hourly outages were urged to use electricity sparingly throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.

Ukraine's energy recovery will cost over $90 billion - Shmyhal26.02.26, 20:44 • 3832 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine