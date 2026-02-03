Enemy attack on a high-rise building in Kharkiv: the number of injured has risen to 6

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian strike on Saltivka, Kharkiv, has increased to 6. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

Three women, aged 90, 84, and 57, also sought medical attention. They suffered severe stress. They received medical assistance on the spot. - Syniehubov reported.

It later became known that the number of injured had risen to 6.

At the same time, a search and rescue operation is underway: specialists are inspecting apartments to ensure that no people are left under the rubble or in the premises. - Syniehubov emphasized.

According to the State Emergency Service, a fire broke out in a residential 5-story building in the Saltivsky district of Kharkiv as a result of a Russian UAV attack.

Units of the State Emergency Service, National Police officers, medics, and utility services are working at the scene of the strike. The State Emergency Service has deployed 65 rescuers and 16 units of equipment, as well as a pyrotechnic team and psychologists.

