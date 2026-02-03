Enemy attack on a high-rise building in Kharkiv: the number of injured has risen to 6

$42.970.16
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 13535 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
11:19 AM • 10249 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
09:22 AM • 18603 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 30020 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
February 3, 08:20 AM • 29713 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
February 3, 07:02 AM • 27540 views
Russia attacked CHPPs and TPPs at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
February 3, 05:28 AM • 28970 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 34192 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 43639 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
AFU eliminated 760 occupiers and over 50 artillery systems within a dayPhotoFebruary 3, 04:49 AM • 17505 views
In Zaporizhzhia region, occupiers conducted mass inspections and interrogations of their own employees due to data leaksFebruary 3, 05:15 AM • 11331 views
Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia: critical infrastructure was hit and power outages occurredFebruary 3, 06:15 AM • 16306 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 50266 views
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputy09:06 AM • 24771 views
Publications
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"02:37 PM • 576 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group02:17 PM • 2538 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 50646 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 62484 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 47454 views
UNN Lite
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhoto02:20 PM • 1250 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhoto11:58 AM • 5922 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 27527 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 28211 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 27484 views
Enemy attack on a high-rise building in Kharkiv: the number of injured has risen to 6

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

As a result of a Russian UAV strike on a residential 5-story building in the Saltivsky district of Kharkiv, the number of injured has risen to six people. Three women aged 90, 84, and 57 sought medical attention due to severe stress.

Enemy attack on a high-rise building in Kharkiv: the number of injured has risen to 6

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian strike on Saltivka, Kharkiv, has increased to 6. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

Three women, aged 90, 84, and 57, also sought medical attention. They suffered severe stress. They received medical assistance on the spot.

- Syniehubov reported.

It later became known that the number of injured had risen to 6.

At the same time, a search and rescue operation is underway: specialists are inspecting apartments to ensure that no people are left under the rubble or in the premises.

- Syniehubov emphasized.

Let's add

According to the State Emergency Service, a fire broke out in a residential 5-story building in the Saltivsky district of Kharkiv as a result of a Russian UAV attack.

Units of the State Emergency Service, National Police officers, medics, and utility services are working at the scene of the strike. The State Emergency Service has deployed 65 rescuers and 16 units of equipment, as well as a pyrotechnic team and psychologists.

