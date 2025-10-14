$41.610.01
Emergency power outages hit seven regions of Ukraine - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1070 views

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and partially in Kirovohrad, Kyiv, and Cherkasy regions. In Zaporizhzhia region, only industrial consumers have been cut off, while hourly outages are in effect in Chernihiv region.

Emergency power outages hit seven regions of Ukraine - Ministry of Energy

Emergency blackouts are in effect in seven regions, and the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities are being eliminated, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system caused by previous Russian shelling – in Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and partially in Kirovohrad, Kyiv, and Cherkasy regions – emergency blackouts have been applied.

- the message says.

Emergency blackouts introduced in three districts of Kyiv region: who is without electricity

Let's add

According to the Ministry of Energy, in Zaporizhzhia region, only industrial consumers are subject to emergency power outages.

In Chernihiv region, the distribution system operator (oblenergo) is currently applying three stages of hourly blackouts.

The consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities in all regions affected by shelling are being eliminated, the agency added.

Emergency power outages introduced in four regions of Ukraine

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast