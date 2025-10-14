Emergency power outages introduced in four regions of Ukraine

Emergency power outage schedules (EPOS) have been introduced in Sumy, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, and Donetsk regions. Information regarding power outages is displayed in real-time. The duration of power outages will be updated.

UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo, YASNO, and DTEK.

Details

Emergency power outage schedules (EPOS) have been introduced in Sumy region. Currently, EPOS are in effect for the 1st and 2nd queues of consumers. This is stated in the message of Sumyoblenergo.

Also, according to data announced by the relevant service of Kropyvnytskyi, "on 10/14/2025 from 5:33 p.m., by order of NEC "Ukrenergo" according to the operating mode of the IPS of Ukraine, an emergency power outage schedule (EPOS) was put into effect." This applies to facilities and households in the Kirovohrad region.

DTEK Dnipro Electric Networks also reported that emergency power outages have been introduced by order of NEC Ukrenergo.

Outage schedules are not in effect at this time. Please save electricity, if you currently have it, to help stabilize the system. - stated in the announcement.

"In Donetsk region, emergency outages have begun," reports Serhiy Kovalenko, CEO of YASNO.

Addition

Regarding the situation in Sumy region, it is emphasized that the duration of power outages when EPOS are applied cannot be accurately calculated in advance.

Explanation:

Emergency power outage schedules (EPOS) are applied in emergency cases when it is necessary to immediately reduce the amount of power consumed from the grid in a very short time. In such cases, the duration of the power outage cannot be predicted, because it is an emergency situation. These are NOT hourly outage schedules, which have clear time frames.

The only reason for applying any restrictions is Russia's military aggression against the Ukrainian people and damage to energy facilities as a result of shelling by the Russian army.

Recall

On the morning of October 13, emergency power outages were introduced in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Kirovohrad regions. In Chernihiv region, an hourly outage schedule in three queues is in effect.