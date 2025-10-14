Emergency power outages introduced in four regions of Ukraine

$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 4650 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
03:17 PM • 9816 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
03:00 PM • 9168 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
01:31 PM • 18565 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 14933 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 22021 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:39 PM • 13393 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 21013 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:36 AM • 11588 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
11:14 AM • 10601 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
77%
751mm
Popular news
Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 14October 14, 06:48 AM • 17982 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescuedOctober 14, 07:09 AM • 27663 views
Popular European beaches will disappear in 100 years: sea level rising twice as fast - scientistsPhoto11:07 AM • 3312 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 12742 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 11183 views
Publications
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa01:31 PM • 18552 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 22014 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 21009 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 59986 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 60315 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 11192 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 12753 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 29566 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 34150 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 35483 views
Actual
Diia (service)
The New York Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Gold
E-6 Mercury

Emergency power outages introduced in four regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3014 views

Emergency power outage schedules have been introduced in Sumy, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, and Donetsk regions. The duration of the power outage cannot be precisely calculated, as this is an emergency situation caused by the military aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

Emergency power outages introduced in four regions of Ukraine

Emergency power outage schedules (EPOS) have been introduced in Sumy, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, and Donetsk regions. Information regarding power outages is displayed in real-time. The duration of power outages will be updated.

UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo, YASNO, and DTEK.

Details

Emergency power outage schedules (EPOS) have been introduced in Sumy region. Currently, EPOS are in effect for the 1st and 2nd queues of consumers. This is stated in the message of Sumyoblenergo.

Also, according to data announced by the relevant service of Kropyvnytskyi, "on 10/14/2025 from 5:33 p.m., by order of NEC "Ukrenergo" according to the operating mode of the IPS of Ukraine, an emergency power outage schedule (EPOS) was put into effect." This applies to facilities and households in the Kirovohrad region.

DTEK Dnipro Electric Networks also reported that emergency power outages have been introduced by order of NEC Ukrenergo.

Outage schedules are not in effect at this time. Please save electricity, if you currently have it, to help stabilize the system.

- stated in the announcement.

"In Donetsk region, emergency outages have begun," reports Serhiy Kovalenko, CEO of YASNO.

Addition

Regarding the situation in Sumy region, it is emphasized that the duration of power outages when EPOS are applied cannot be accurately calculated in advance.

Explanation:

  • Emergency power outage schedules (EPOS) are applied in emergency cases when it is necessary to immediately reduce the amount of power consumed from the grid in a very short time. In such cases, the duration of the power outage cannot be predicted, because it is an emergency situation. These are NOT hourly outage schedules, which have clear time frames.
    • The only reason for applying any restrictions is Russia's military aggression against the Ukrainian people and damage to energy facilities as a result of shelling by the Russian army.

      Recall

      On the morning of October 13, emergency power outages were introduced in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Kirovohrad regions. In Chernihiv region, an hourly outage schedule in three queues is in effect.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      SocietyEconomy
      Power outage
      Blackout
      Electricity
      Donetsk Oblast
      Sumy Oblast
      Kirovohrad Oblast
      DTEK
      Ukrenergo
      Ukraine